Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996780https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2026-auction-cameron-greens-reaction-after-getting-picked-by-kkr-for-whooping-rs-25-2-crore-goes-viral-watch-2996780.html
NewsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Greens Reaction After Getting Picked By KKR For Whooping Rs 25.2 Crore Goes Viral - WATCH
CAMERON GREEN

IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green's Reaction After Getting Picked By KKR For Whooping Rs 25.2 Crore Goes Viral - WATCH

Cameron Green surpassed the previous record held by his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 07:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green's Reaction After Getting Picked By KKR For Whooping Rs 25.2 Crore Goes Viral - WATCHCameron Green's Reaction After Getting Picked By KKR For Whooping Rs 25.2 Crore Goes Viral

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green made headlines on Tuesday after being roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record sum of Rs. 25.20 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Due to a mistake by his manager during the player auction registration, Green was registered as a batter. However, he clarified later that he’d be available to bowl as well at the tournament.

By marking his availability as an all-rounder, he surpassed the previous record held by his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc, who was bought by KKR for Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cameron made his IPL debut in the 2023 season after the Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for Rs 17.5 crore. Notably, at the time, he became the second-most-expensive overseas player in IPL auction history, the third-most expensive player ever, and the most expensive Australian player.

“I’m so excited to be part of Kolkata for this year’s IPL to get down to the Eden Gardens, get used to that atmosphere, and hope it’s a great year for us. So see you soon,” Green said in a video shared by the franchise across social media.
 

 

Green registered at a base price of Rs. 2 crore and triggered a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals as soon as his name came up.

The Royals withdrew when bids reached Rs. 13 crore. At that moment, Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions, joined the bidding war, increasing the competition. KKR and CSK entered the auction, with the largest funds, Rs. 64.30 crore and Rs. 43.40 crore, respectively. It was eventually the three-time champions who emerged on top in the battle as they bagged the Aussie’s services.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Coffee mugs
Cup & Mug Sets That Make Every Drink Special
West Bengal
President Rejects Bengal Chancellor Bill: Centre Vs State Row Explained
UPSC Success Story
Meet IAS Moin Ahmad: A Bus Driver’s Son Who Cracked UPSC With AIR...
PM Modi Ethiopia visit
PM Modi Arrives In Ethiopia On 2-Day State Visit
Bondi Beach shooting
Sydney Shooting: Sajid Akram 'Originally From Hyderabad', Say Telangana Police
NIA
2019 Ramalingam Murder Case: NIA Arrests Wanted PFI Absconder After 5 Years
Hyderabad crime
Hyderabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Pushes Her From 3rd Floor
Restaurant food
When You Want Restaurant Taste Without Leaving Bed
Technology news
Did You Know? How Many Indian Business Leaders Pick AI As Top Tech: Report
face serum
Face Serums That Brighten, Repair & Transform Your Skin