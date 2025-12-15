IPL 2026 Auction Guide: Date, Venue, Timing, Remaining Purse, Total Player Slots, Key Names, Country Wise Players, Focus On CSK And KKR, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The stage is set for the much-anticipated IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Unlike a mega-auction, this one-day mini IPL auction focuses on filling gaps rather than full rebuilds, with teams aiming to bolster their cores for the upcoming 19th edition of the cash-rich league.



With big names like Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer going under the hammer, and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) holding the largest purse, expect fireworks and record-breaking bids during the IPL 2026 mini-auction.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction Top Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of New Season - Check In Pics

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2026 auction:



IPL 2026 Auction Date, Time And Venue



The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi. It is a one-day event that will start at 1 PM local time (2.30 PM IST).



How many slots are to be filled during the IPL 2026 auction?



A total of 77 slots, including 31 reserved for overseas players, will be up for grabs at the IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders (13) holding the most vacancies, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10).



How many players have registered for the IPL 2026 auction?



The total number of players who initially registered for the IPL 2026 auction was 1,355. However, after a shortlisting process by the BCCI and franchises, the final list of players who will actually go under the hammer in the auction is 359. Among them, 244 are Indian and 115 from overseas.



Available Purse Of Teams For IPL 2026 Auction



Here is the breakdown of the remaining purse (salary cap available) for each team heading into the auction



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rs 64.30 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Rs 43.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rs 25.50 crore

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rs 22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Rs 21.80 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rs 16.40 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Rs 16.40 crore

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Rs 16.40 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Rs 16.40 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs 2.75 - crore



Cameron Green Set To Be Hot Pick At IPL 2026 Auction



Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to be one of the most sought-after players at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Green, who missed the last auction because of injury, has already drawn interest from multiple teams and is expected to spark intense bidding, especially between KKR and CSK, who have the biggest purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.



Key Names In Rs 2 Crore Base Price Bracket



Overseas Stars: Cameron Green (listed as a batter), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Matheesha Pathirana, Liam Livingstone.



Indian Players: Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi.



IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming And Telecast Details



The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans who want to watch it on television will have to tune in Star Sports Network.



Big Names Missing From The IPL 2026 Auction



Glenn Maxwell is the most notable omission, with Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali also choosing not to register. Meanwhile, Andre Russell, released by KKR, has announced his retirement from the IPL and moved into a power coach role at the franchise.



No RTM Card At IPL 2026 Auction



Since it's a mini-auction, the RTM option is not available to the teams.



Which countries have the most players in the pool at the IPL 2026 auction?



Australia and England dominate the overseas contingent at the IPL 2026 auction, fielding 21 and 22 players respectively. Ireland fast bowler Josh Little is the sole representative from his country, while Malaysia's Virandeep Singh also features in the final shortlist.



Country Number Of Players Shortlisted



India 244

England 22

Australia 21

New Zealand 16

South Africa 16

Sri Lanka 12

Afghanistan 10

Bangladesh 7

West Indies 9

Ireland 1

Malaysia 1



What is the maximum squad size for IPL?



A squad of an IPL team can contain up to 25 players, with a maximum of eight overseas. The minimum squad size is 18.