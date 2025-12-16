IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Mini Auction In India On TV And Online?

The wait is over as the IPL 2026 mini auction takes centre stage on December 16, bringing drama, strategy and big-money decisions to Abu Dhabi. While franchises battle under the hammer to fine-tune their squads, fans across India and beyond are keenly searching for one thing: how to watch the IPL Auction 2026 live. Here is a complete, viewer-focused guide with expert insights, key details and everything you need to follow the action in real time.

What is the IPL 2026 mini auction and why does it matter?

The IPL 2026 mini auction may be smaller than a mega auction, but its impact can be season-defining. With 359 players shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,390, teams will fight for crucial upgrades rather than full rebuilds. A total of 77 slots are available across the ten franchises, including 31 overseas positions, making smart bidding more important than flashy spending.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green headlines the auction pool and is widely tipped to attract intense bidding. Alongside him, names like Venkatesh Iyer, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Devon Conway add depth and intrigue to the proceedings.

When will the IPL 2026 auction start live in India?

The IPL 2026 mini auction begins at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 16. Fans should tune in early as marquee-level players are expected to appear in the opening sets, setting the tone for the rest of the auction.

Where is the IPL 2026 auction being held?

The auction is being staged at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This marks the third consecutive season the IPL auction is hosted outside India, following Dubai in 2024 and Jeddah in 2025.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2026 auction live?

Cricket fans can watch the IPL Auction 2026 live on television via the Star Sports Network. Multiple language feeds are expected, ensuring wide accessibility for viewers across India.

Where can fans watch IPL 2026 auction live streaming online?

For digital viewers, live streaming of the IPL 2026 auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can follow every bid, reaction and twist on mobile, tablet or desktop without missing a moment.

How much money do teams have in the IPL 2026 auction?

The combined remaining purse across all franchises stands at ₹237.55 crore, opening the door for aggressive bidding wars.

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the table with ₹64.30 crore, also carrying the biggest rebuilding task with 13 slots to fill.

Chennai Super Kings follow with ₹43.40 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad hold ₹25.50 crore.

Mumbai Indians, in contrast, enter with just ₹2.75 crore, limiting their flexibility.

What are the base prices and player set rules in IPL 2026 auction?

Players are divided into 42 sets, categorized by role and experience. Base prices range from ₹40 lakh to ₹2 crore, with 40 players opting for the highest bracket. Notably, there is no marquee set this time, spreading star names across different phases and testing franchise patience.

A new rule also caps any overseas player’s salary at ₹18 crore. Any bid beyond that will be redirected to the BCCI’s player development programme, adding a strategic ceiling to international signings.