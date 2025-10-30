IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held On THIS DATE: CSK, MI, RCB, RR, LSG, SRH, PBKS, KKR, GT, DC Set For Major Overhaul - Reports

IPL 2026: The stage is being set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, and according to a report by Cricbuzz, the much-awaited event is likely to be held between December 13 and 15. Discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and franchise representatives have reportedly narrowed down to these dates, although a formal confirmation from the IPL Governing Council is still awaited.

Auction Expected to Return to India

After hosting the last two auctions overseas — first in Dubai (2023) and then in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2024) — this year’s mini-auction is expected to make a return to Indian soil.

Several franchise officials have hinted that the BCCI prefers to conduct the event in India this time, marking a return to traditional roots. The final venue, however, has not yet been finalized.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Player Retention Deadline Set for November 15

Meanwhile, the BCCI has informed all 10 IPL franchises that the player retention deadline has been set for November 15. Teams must submit their final list of retained and released players by that date.

Most franchises are likely to retain their core squads, but a few big changes are expected — particularly from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both of whom endured disappointing campaigns in IPL 2025.

CSK Planning Major Releases

For Chennai Super Kings, reports suggest that several prominent names could be shown the door. Players such as Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Rahul Tripathi are among those who may be released ahead of the auction.

The five-time IPL champions have already received a ₹9.75 crore boost to their purse following the retirement of veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin from the league. The additional funds could help CSK target fresh talent in December’s mini-auction.

Rajasthan Royals’ Uncertain Future

The Rajasthan Royals may also explore significant squad changes. Reports suggest that the future of captain Sanju Samson could depend on a potential trade, as the team looks to rebuild after another inconsistent season. A reshuffle in leadership and team structure is being discussed internally, according to franchise sources.

Cameron Green Among Top Auction Targets

One player already attracting strong interest from multiple teams is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. After missing the 2025 auction due to injury, Green is expected to be one of the most sought-after names in the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Franchises see him as a multi-dimensional player capable of strengthening both batting and bowling departments. With his availability confirmed, a fierce bidding war is likely when the hammer falls in mid-December.