IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Uncapped Players Who Could Become Crorepatis; From Auqib Nabi To Krains Fuletra

The IPL 2026 auction is expected to be a major opportunity for emerging domestic talent, with franchises once again looking to invest heavily in uncapped Indian players who can offer long-term value. Over the years, several unknown names have turned into crorepatis on auction day, and the upcoming mini auction could follow a similar trend. A strong domestic season has pushed a handful of uncapped players into the spotlight, putting them firmly on the radar of IPL scouts.

AUQIB NABI

One such name is Auqib Nabi, a 29 year old right arm fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir. Nabi has been one of the standout performers in the 2025 26 Ranji Trophy, claiming 29 wickets in just five matches at an outstanding average of 13.27. His best figures of 7 for 24 underline his ability to run through batting lineups. He was also the second highest wicket taker across teams early in the season. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways with control, Nabi has multiple five wicket hauls in first class cricket, including an extraordinary spell of four wickets in four balls in the Duleep Trophy. He has also taken 15 wickets in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, making him a strong candidate as a powerplay specialist in the IPL.

ASHOK SHARMA

Another fast bowler generating serious interest is Ashok Sharma from Rajasthan. The 23 year old has been one of the revelations of the domestic T20 season, topping the wickets chart in the ongoing 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 wickets in eight matches. His best figures of 4 for 16 highlight his impact with the new ball. Regularly bowling above 140 kilometers per hour, Sharma has already earned trials with multiple IPL franchises. He previously served as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals and was part of the IPL 2025 squad, while also being associated with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, though he did not feature in a match. His recent performances suggest franchises may bid aggressively this time.

ABHISHEK PATHAK

Abhishek Pathak, a 28 year old wicketkeeper batter from Madhya Pradesh, is another uncapped player attracting attention. He impressed in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025, scoring 266 runs in six innings at a strike rate close to 250. His tally included a century and a fifty, showcasing his explosive intent at the top of the order. While his ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign has been quieter, teams value his dual role as an opener and wicketkeeper.

KARTHIK SHARMA

Young batter Kartik Sharma, just 19, is regarded as one of Rajasthan’s brightest prospects. He announced himself with a century on Ranji Trophy debut against Uttarakhand and followed it up with a consistent Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he topped Rajasthan’s run charts with 445 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 118.03.

Krains Fuletra

Completing the list is Krains Fuletra, a rare left arm wrist spinner from Saurashtra. Though he has played only two T20 matches, his unique skill set has already drawn IPL interest. He was picked as a net bowler by Sunrisers Hyderabad last season and narrowly missed joining the squad as a replacement for Adam Zampa due to a registration technicality. His talent had earlier been endorsed by Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat. With at least two IPL teams tracking him, Fuletra’s auction fate could depend heavily on timing.

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches, these uncapped players could well become surprise crorepatis if bidding momentum builds in their favor.