On a day when fans expected the IPL 2026 auction narrative to stabilize, the BCCI delivered a surprise. Just hours after releasing a trimmed list of 350 players, the board issued a revised list featuring nine new additions. The updated tally now stands at 359 players, adding fresh intrigue, unexpected opportunities, and strategic layers to what already promised to be a gripping mini auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. This sudden change not only expands the talent pool but also shifts team discussions, reshapes scouting priorities, and intensifies the buzz around the upcoming season. From uncapped Indian players to experienced overseas all-rounders, the new entrants bring their own stories, skills, and value propositions.

Swastik Chikara Headlines the Additions

Among the nine names, uncapped Indian batter Swastik Chikara generated the biggest reaction online. The young right-hander, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2025, narrowly missed inclusion in the initial list. His consistent success in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League and his rising social media presence make him an exciting contender for franchises seeking youthful batting depth.

Chikara enters the auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh, a bracket that often produces bargain steals and breakout performers. His late inclusion instantly created chatter among RCB fans and neutral followers who see him as a player with untapped potential.

Six Uncapped Indian Players Get Their Moment

The revised list features six Indian players, all uncapped, all hungry for an IPL breakthrough. Along with Chikara, the BCCI added Manisankar Murasingh, KL Shrijith, Chama Milind, Rahul Raj Namala, and Virat Singh. Each brings something unique, whether it’s Murasingh’s power hitting for Tripura, Milind’s left-arm pace, or Shrijith’s wicketkeeping versatility.

These players join the auction at the lowest base price category, making them attractive options for teams looking to strengthen bench depth while retaining financial flexibility.

Three Overseas Players Add Balance and Experience

Australian all-rounder Chris Green, South African pacer Eathan Bosch, and Malaysian star Virandeep Singh complete the nine-player update. Their addition introduces fresh overseas experience and strategic diversity. Bosch’s inclusion is especially notable since he joins his brother, Corbin Bosch, who has been retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026.

Virandeep Singh stands out as the only associate-nation player in the entire auction pool. His impressive T20 record, featuring over 3,000 runs and more than 100 wickets, positions him as a potentially high-value wildcard.

A Subtle but Significant Correction in the List

Another noteworthy update involves leg spinner Nikhil Chaudhary, whose nationality has been corrected from Indian to Australian. This change affects how franchises plan their overseas slots, especially for teams seeking spin-bowling options.

Auction Format Twist Ahead of December 16

Reports suggest that the IPL 2026 mini auction may not feature a traditional marquee set this year. Instead, proceedings could begin directly with capped batters, a move expected to generate immediate intensity and higher early bids.