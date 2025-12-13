IPL 2026 Auction: Which Countries Dominate The Player List? Check Country-Wise Breakdown Of Cricketers

The countdown has officially begun for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This marks the third consecutive year the IPL auction will be held overseas, underscoring the global appeal of the league.

Unlike a mega-auction, this one-day affair focuses on filling gaps rather than full rebuilds, with teams aiming to bolster their cores for the upcoming season. It's a very crucial event for franchises as they will fine-tune their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league.



How many slots are to be filled during the IPL 2026 auction?

A total of 77 slots, including 31 reserved for overseas players, will be up for grabs at the IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders (13) holding the most vacancies, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10).

How many players have registered for the IPL 2026 auction?

The total number of players who initially registered for the IPL 2026 auction was 1,355. However, after a shortlisting process by the BCCI and franchises, the final list of players who will actually go under the hammer in the auction is 359. Among them, 244 are Indian and 115 from overseas.

Which countries have the most players in the pool at the IPL 2026 auction?

Australia and England dominate the overseas contingent at the IPL 2026 auction, fielding 21 and 22 players respectively. Ireland fast bowler Josh Little is the sole representative from his country, while Malaysia's Virandeep Singh also features in the final shortlist.

Here's a breakdown of the players registered for the IPL 2026 mini auction, categorized by country.

Country Number Of Players Shortlisted

India 244

England 22

Australia 21

New Zealand 16

South Africa 16

Sri Lanka 12

Afghanistan 10

Bangladesh 7

West Indies 9

Ireland 1

Malaysia 1

What is the maximum squad size for IPL?

A squad of an IPL team can contain up to 25 players, with a maximum of eight overseas. The minimum squad size is 18.