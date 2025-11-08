Advertisement
IPL 2026 AUCTION

IPL 2026 Auction: Who's In, Who's Out? Retention List To Be Revealed On THIS Date

All 10 franchises will announce their lists of retained and released players, a month before what is expected to be a mini-auction for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IPL 2026 Auction: Who's In, Who's Out? Retention List To Be Revealed On THIS DatePic credit: IANS

The buzz for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has officially begun as JioStar, the official broadcasters of the league, has confirmed the date for unveiling the list of retained players from all teams ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

JioStar has confirmed that the IPL 2026 retention lists for all 10 franchises are officially scheduled to be revealed on November 15, 2025. This deadline marks the final day for teams to submit their retained and released players to the BCCI, setting the stage for the highly anticipated mini-auction scheduled for December 2025.

The Road To The IPL 2026 Auction

With the previous IPL 2025 mega-auction having shaped squads for a three-year cycle, the upcoming event will be a 'mini-auction', where franchises are expected to make selective tweaks rather than overhauling their squads. Unlike the mega-auction, there will be no restriction on player retentions, allowing teams greater flexibility to maintain their core strength

Teams will be working tirelessly to finalize their strategies, looking to optimize their remaining purse by offloading underperforming or high-cost players. The announcements on November 15 will offer a clearer view of the available player pool and each franchise’s spending capacity ahead of the December auction.

ALSO READ: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Eye Swap Deal For Sanju Samson: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics

 

Major Talking Points And Trade Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction 

Notably, the retention deadline has fueled intense speculation, with several high-profile names featuring prominently in trade talks and release rumours.
 
Sanju Samson To CSK?

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has found himself at the heart of major transfer buzz, with reports claiming that the star Indian batter has asked for a release. Several franchises, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are reportedly eager to secure his services through a trade deal.

MS Dhoni's Return Confirmed

In a huge boost for the Yellow Army, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has reportedly confirmed that the veteran leader, MS Dhoni, will be available for the IPL 2026 season.

Notably, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player ahead of the last mega-auction, and his presence will be crucial as CSK looks to restructure after a challenging 2025 season.

Expensive Releases Expected

In order to increase their auction purse, franchises are likely to release several players who fetched hefty sums last time. Names like Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders), who was bagged for over Rs 20 crore, and potentially some overseas power hitters, are on the chopping block as franchises look for value. 

