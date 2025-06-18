IPL 2026 Awards List: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins 5 honours as RCB clinch title, Check Orange cap, Purple cap, MVP & all awards

The curtain has fallen on another breathtaking Indian Premier League season, and as Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated back-to-back title glory, the IPL 2026 awards ceremony shone a spotlight on the individuals who made this edition truly unforgettable. One name dominated the night above all others — teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

IPL 2026 Full Awards List:

Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 776 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada - 29 wickets

MVP: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 436.5 points

Emerging Player of the Tournament: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Super Striker of the Tournament: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - SR 237

Super Sixes of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 72 sixes

Fours of the Season: Sai Sudharsan - 75 fours

Green Dot Balls of the Season: Mohammad Siraj - 172 dot balls

Catch of the Season: Manish Pandey (KKR) - Tim David catch at backward point (collected by Devdutt Padikkal)

FairPlay Award: Punjab Kings

Pitch and Ground Award: Cricket Association of Bengal

Runners-Up: Gujarat Titans

Winners: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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Sooryavanshi Steals the Show

In what can only be described as one of the most extraordinary individual seasons in IPL history, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked away with a staggering five awards on the night. The teenage prodigy claimed the Orange Cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer, the Most Valuable Player award, the Emerging Player of the Tournament, the Super Striker of the Tournament, and the Super Sixes of the Season honour. Each award told the same story a generational talent announcing himself to the world in the most emphatic fashion possible.

Sooryavanshi's batting throughout the season was a spectacle unto itself. His ability to clear the boundary at will, combined with a strike rate that left opposition captains scrambling for answers, made him the most feared batter in the competition. To win the Orange Cap, the MVP, and the Super Sixes award simultaneously is a feat very few players in IPL history have achieved, and for someone so young, it signals the beginning of what could be a remarkable career at the highest level.

Individual Brilliance Across the Board

While Sooryavanshi dominated the batting honours, Sai Sudharsan claimed the Fours of the Season award, underlining his elegance and consistency throughout the tournament. The Gujarat Titans opener was a picture of classical batting, threading gaps with precision and timing that made even difficult pitches look placid.

With the ball, Mohammad Siraj earned the Green Dot Balls of the Season award, a testament to his relentless accuracy and ability to build pressure over sustained spells. His economy and discipline proved invaluable to his side across the competition.

Manish Pandey took home the Catch of the Season award for a stunning piece of fielding that had fans on their feet, while the FairPlay Award went to Punjab Kings, recognising their spirit and conduct throughout the season on and off the field.

South African pace ace Kagiso Rabada clinched the Purple Cap as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, his raw pace and clever variations proving too hot to handle for batters across all sixteen teams.

Institutional Honours

The Cricket Association of Bengal received the Pitch and Ground Award, a well-deserved recognition for maintaining one of the finest playing surfaces across the entire tournament. Eden Gardens once again proved why it remains one of cricket's most iconic venues.

Champions and Runners-Up

Gujarat Titans finished as worthy runners-up, having battled hard throughout the season to reach the final, only to be undone by a Kohli masterclass in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, lifted the trophy for the second consecutive year, cementing their status as the dominant force in modern IPL cricket.

IPL 2026 will be remembered as Sooryavanshi's coming-of-age tournament and cricket's next superstar has well and truly arrived.