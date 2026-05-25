IPL 2026: Axar Patel reveals team he thinks can win the title, says 'very difficult to stop...'

The stage is set for the IPL 2026 playoffs with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) securing the four knockout spots. While defending champions RCB and GT will clash in Qualifier 1 on May 26 in Dharamsala, SRH will take on RR in the Eliminator on May 27 in New Chandigarh.

Ahead of the high-stakes playoff matches, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel made an interesting prediction by naming Sunrisers Hyderabad as the strongest team among the four remaining contenders.

Axar was asked to name his favourite team after the conclusion of their last match between Kolkata Knight Riders, which DC won by 40 runs in Eden Gardens. The DC skipper did not choose table-toppers RCB or Gujarat Titans. Instead, he backed Sunrisers Hyderabad, citing the firepower of their batting unit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I think SRH are looking very strong. When their top 3 score runs, that team becomes very difficult to stop. So, I think SRH."

While Delhi Capitals were knocked out of playoff contention after Punjab Kings registered a stunning seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, powered by captain Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 101 off 51 balls, their hopes were officially ended when Rajasthan Royals secured a 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their final league match. Jofra Archer starred with both bat and ball, scoring 32 off 15 deliveries and returning figures of 3/17 in four overs to help RR seal a playoff berth.

SRH finish third despite impressive campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended the league stage with 18 points after winning nine of their 14 matches. However, an inferior net run rate compared to RCB and GT meant Pat Cummins-led SRH finished third on the points table.

Despite missing out on a top two finish, Hyderabad remain one of the most dangerous sides in the competition due to their explosive batting lineup and improving bowling attack.

Klaasen, Ishan and Abhishek lead SRH's batting charge

One of the biggest reasons behind SRH's success this season has been the consistency of their top-order batters.

Three SRH stars, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, have all crossed the 500-run mark in IPL 2026, making them among the most productive batting combinations in the tournament.

The trio once again showcased their dominance in SRH's final league match against RCB, where all three scored half-centuries to power Hyderabad to a commanding 55-run victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Cummins-led bowling unit gives SRH extra edge

Captain Pat Cummins has led from the front, while Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has emerged as a dependable wicket-taking option.

The biggest breakthrough, however, has been uncapped fast bowler Sakib Hussain. Since making his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals on April 13, the young pacer has picked up at least one wicket in each of his first 10 IPL appearances.

The remarkable achievement makes Sakib the first player in IPL history to claim a wicket in each of his first 10 matches.

A destructive top order, match-winning all-round performers and a bowling attack finding form at the perfect time, Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the IPL 2026 playoffs as one of the most feared teams in the competition.