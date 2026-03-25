IPL 2026: Ben Duckett out! Delhi Capitals eye 5 big names as replacement

Delhi Capitals have been forced into a late rethink ahead of IPL 2026 after England opener Ben Duckett pulled out to prioritise his international career. The left-hander, signed for ₹2 crore, was expected to partner KL Rahul at the top. With just days left before the season opener, DC now face a familiar problem and must quickly identify a like-for-like overseas replacement who fits both their batting template and team balance.

Also Read: Why Yash Dayal will not play in IPL 2026 - Explained

This matters immediately because DC’s top order was built around a left-right combination. Duckett’s exit disrupts that structure and puts pressure on the franchise to find an opener who can deliver impact in the powerplay at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue that rewards aggressive strokeplay.

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Why Duckett’s exit is a bigger setback than it seems

This is not an isolated case. Delhi Capitals have repeatedly faced last-minute withdrawals from England players, most notably Harry Brook in consecutive seasons. That trend impacts squad continuity and planning.

Duckett’s role was clear:

Aggressive left-handed opener

High intent in powerplay

Flexibility against spin

Without him, DC risk becoming overly right-handed at the top, making them easier to match up against, especially on slow surfaces later in the tournament.

Likely immediate fix: Pathum Nissanka to open

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is now expected to step in as opener. While technically sound and consistent, he is not a natural powerplay aggressor. That creates a gap DC must address through a replacement signing.

Five overseas players DC can target as replacement

1. Jonny Bairstow – Proven IPL match-winner

Bairstow is the most logical and high-impact option available.

1674 IPL runs at strike rate 146+

Two IPL centuries

Ability to keep wickets

His experience and power-hitting suit Delhi’s flat pitches perfectly. More importantly, he solves multiple problems in one go by adding explosiveness and flexibility.

2. Devon Conway – Stability with big-match pedigree

Conway offers a contrasting but valuable skillset.

600+ runs in IPL 2023

Key figure in CSK’s title run

Strong against pace and spin

While his recent T20 form has dipped, Conway brings reliability and the ability to bat deep.

3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz – High-risk, high-reward pick

Gurbaz is one of the most destructive openers in T20 cricket.

Aggressive powerplay striker

Wicketkeeping option

Strong recent ICC tournament performances

He suits Delhi’s conditions and can single-handedly shift momentum in the first six overs.

4. Jake Fraser-McGurk – Familiar but out of form

The Australian had a breakout IPL 2024 but struggled since.

Known for fearless hitting

Already understands DC setup

However, his recent inconsistency raises concerns.

5. Steve Smith – Experience, but unlikely fit

Smith’s T20 resurgence in the BBL has revived his stock.