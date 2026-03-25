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NewsCricketIPL 2026: Ben Duckett out! Delhi Capitals eye 5 big names as replacement
DELHI CAPITALS

IPL 2026: Ben Duckett out! Delhi Capitals eye 5 big names as replacement

DC face a big setback after Duckett’s exit. Explore top replacement options and tactical impact ahead of IPL 2026.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ben Duckett’s late withdrawal disrupts Delhi Capitals’ opening combination just days before IPL 2026.
  • Jonny Bairstow emerges as the most complete replacement option for DC’s top order.
  • DC must balance explosiveness and stability to fix a now fragile batting lineup.
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IPL 2026: Ben Duckett out! Delhi Capitals eye 5 big names as replacementDelhi Capitals face a late setback as Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026, forcing a rethink on their opening combination days before the season begins. Photo Credit – X

Delhi Capitals have been forced into a late rethink ahead of IPL 2026 after England opener Ben Duckett pulled out to prioritise his international career. The left-hander, signed for ₹2 crore, was expected to partner KL Rahul at the top. With just days left before the season opener, DC now face a familiar problem and must quickly identify a like-for-like overseas replacement who fits both their batting template and team balance.

Also Read: Why Yash Dayal will not play in IPL 2026 - Explained

This matters immediately because DC’s top order was built around a left-right combination. Duckett’s exit disrupts that structure and puts pressure on the franchise to find an opener who can deliver impact in the powerplay at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue that rewards aggressive strokeplay.

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Why Duckett’s exit is a bigger setback than it seems

This is not an isolated case. Delhi Capitals have repeatedly faced last-minute withdrawals from England players, most notably Harry Brook in consecutive seasons. That trend impacts squad continuity and planning.

Duckett’s role was clear:

  • Aggressive left-handed opener
  • High intent in powerplay
  • Flexibility against spin

Without him, DC risk becoming overly right-handed at the top, making them easier to match up against, especially on slow surfaces later in the tournament.

Likely immediate fix: Pathum Nissanka to open

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is now expected to step in as opener. While technically sound and consistent, he is not a natural powerplay aggressor. That creates a gap DC must address through a replacement signing.

Five overseas players DC can target as replacement

1. Jonny Bairstow – Proven IPL match-winner

Bairstow is the most logical and high-impact option available.

  • 1674 IPL runs at strike rate 146+
  • Two IPL centuries
  • Ability to keep wickets

His experience and power-hitting suit Delhi’s flat pitches perfectly. More importantly, he solves multiple problems in one go by adding explosiveness and flexibility.

2. Devon Conway – Stability with big-match pedigree

Conway offers a contrasting but valuable skillset.

  • 600+ runs in IPL 2023
  • Key figure in CSK’s title run
  • Strong against pace and spin

While his recent T20 form has dipped, Conway brings reliability and the ability to bat deep.

3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz – High-risk, high-reward pick

Gurbaz is one of the most destructive openers in T20 cricket.

  • Aggressive powerplay striker
  • Wicketkeeping option
  • Strong recent ICC tournament performances

He suits Delhi’s conditions and can single-handedly shift momentum in the first six overs.

4. Jake Fraser-McGurk – Familiar but out of form

  • The Australian had a breakout IPL 2024 but struggled since.
  • Known for fearless hitting
  • Already understands DC setup

However, his recent inconsistency raises concerns.

5. Steve Smith – Experience, but unlikely fit

Smith’s T20 resurgence in the BBL has revived his stock.

  • Tactical awareness
  • Leadership experience
  • IPL captaincy background

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Akash Kharade

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