IPL 2026: Ben Duckett out! Delhi Capitals eye 5 big names as replacement
DC face a big setback after Duckett’s exit. Explore top replacement options and tactical impact ahead of IPL 2026.
- Ben Duckett’s late withdrawal disrupts Delhi Capitals’ opening combination just days before IPL 2026.
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- Jonny Bairstow emerges as the most complete replacement option for DC’s top order.
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- DC must balance explosiveness and stability to fix a now fragile batting lineup.
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Delhi Capitals have been forced into a late rethink ahead of IPL 2026 after England opener Ben Duckett pulled out to prioritise his international career. The left-hander, signed for ₹2 crore, was expected to partner KL Rahul at the top. With just days left before the season opener, DC now face a familiar problem and must quickly identify a like-for-like overseas replacement who fits both their batting template and team balance.
Also Read: Why Yash Dayal will not play in IPL 2026 - Explained
This matters immediately because DC’s top order was built around a left-right combination. Duckett’s exit disrupts that structure and puts pressure on the franchise to find an opener who can deliver impact in the powerplay at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue that rewards aggressive strokeplay.
Why Duckett’s exit is a bigger setback than it seems
This is not an isolated case. Delhi Capitals have repeatedly faced last-minute withdrawals from England players, most notably Harry Brook in consecutive seasons. That trend impacts squad continuity and planning.
Duckett’s role was clear:
- Aggressive left-handed opener
- High intent in powerplay
- Flexibility against spin
Without him, DC risk becoming overly right-handed at the top, making them easier to match up against, especially on slow surfaces later in the tournament.
Likely immediate fix: Pathum Nissanka to open
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is now expected to step in as opener. While technically sound and consistent, he is not a natural powerplay aggressor. That creates a gap DC must address through a replacement signing.
Five overseas players DC can target as replacement
1. Jonny Bairstow – Proven IPL match-winner
Bairstow is the most logical and high-impact option available.
- 1674 IPL runs at strike rate 146+
- Two IPL centuries
- Ability to keep wickets
His experience and power-hitting suit Delhi’s flat pitches perfectly. More importantly, he solves multiple problems in one go by adding explosiveness and flexibility.
2. Devon Conway – Stability with big-match pedigree
Conway offers a contrasting but valuable skillset.
- 600+ runs in IPL 2023
- Key figure in CSK’s title run
- Strong against pace and spin
While his recent T20 form has dipped, Conway brings reliability and the ability to bat deep.
3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz – High-risk, high-reward pick
Gurbaz is one of the most destructive openers in T20 cricket.
- Aggressive powerplay striker
- Wicketkeeping option
- Strong recent ICC tournament performances
He suits Delhi’s conditions and can single-handedly shift momentum in the first six overs.
4. Jake Fraser-McGurk – Familiar but out of form
- The Australian had a breakout IPL 2024 but struggled since.
- Known for fearless hitting
- Already understands DC setup
However, his recent inconsistency raises concerns.
5. Steve Smith – Experience, but unlikely fit
Smith’s T20 resurgence in the BBL has revived his stock.
- Tactical awareness
- Leadership experience
- IPL captaincy background
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