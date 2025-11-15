IPL 2026 Blockbuster Trade: Sanju Samson Set To Join CSK, Ravindra Jadeja And Sam Curran To RR

As the IPL 2026 retention and mini-auction window approaches, a blockbuster trade deal is in motion involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran. RR will receive both Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran in the deal, with Samson heading in the opposite direction to CSK ahead of the IPL retentions on Saturday, November 15. The deal is expected to be made official after all the teams announce their retentions before the auction.

Sanju Samson To Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Samson, the long-serving Rajasthan Royals captain, is set to move to CSK. He has been the face of RR’s batting lineup for over a decade and brings leadership and consistency at the top of the order.

Ravindra Jadeja + Sam Curran To Rajasthan Royals (RR)

In exchange, CSK’s stalwart all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England pacer Sam Curran are likely to join RR. Both players add depth to the Royals’ spin, pace, and fielding units.

Status of the Trade

The report from Cricbuzz states that many feel that RR got the better of the deal with Jadeja and Curran joining them. While Jadeja and Samson's fee is identical, Curran joins the Royals for Rs. 2.4 crore. The CEO of one of the IPL franchises found it shocking that a franchise player like Jadeja had been let go easily by CSK.

Why CSK Took Samson?

After the conclusion of IPL 2025, the Chennai Super Kings made their interest in Sanju Samson unmistakably clear. For Samson, CSK offered everything a player dreams of at the height of their career: stability, a clear vision, and a winning culture. What truly tipped the scales, however, was the prospect of working closely with MS Dhoni, a figure he has admired since his early cricketing days.

With Dhoni approaching the twilight of his illustrious career, Samson saw a rare chance to learn from him and gradually step into a leadership role within a franchise known for shaping champions. At the same time, years of carrying the weight of expectations at Rajasthan Royals, coupled with internal challenges, had taken their toll. Samson felt the moment was right for a fresh chapter. CSK’s well-structured system, deep-rooted culture, and long-term roadmap made the decision straightforward once the opportunity arose.