DEVON CONWAY

IPL 2026: CSK Releases Devon Conway Ahead Of Retentions

As the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches on November 15, 2025, speculation is swirling around Devon Conway’s future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IPL 2026: CSK Releases Devon Conway Ahead Of RetentionsImage Credit:- X

As the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches on November 15, 2025, speculation is swirling around Devon Conway’s future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The New Zealand batter, who has represented CSK since his debut in 2022, has been a key part of the squad for the past three seasons.

Conway’s Time with CSK

Conway made his IPL debut with CSK in 2022 and has played three seasons for the franchise. Known for his calm yet aggressive batting at the top of the order, he has been an important contributor to the team’s success. However, his 2025 season saw limited impact, scoring just 104 runs in 5 matches, which may have influenced team decisions.

Devon Conway has confirmed that he has been released by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the retention announcement for IPL 2026.

Conway Confirms From His Tweet

Confirming the development on his X account, Conway took to X to thank the CSK fans for all the support during his stint with the team. "Thank you to all loyal fans of CSK for amazing 3 years support," Conway wrote on X.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 retention and mini-auction period will be crucial for all franchises as they strategically balance their squads, manage the Rs 120 crore salary cap, and decide whether to retain top performers or release them for better flexibility. Conway’s release will be one of the most discussed developments in this cycle.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

