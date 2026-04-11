IPL 2026 DC vs CSK: Predicted playing XI, pitch analysis, players to watch out for, How to watch & Match prediction

Chennai Super Kings will face off against Delhi Capitals on their home turf this Saturday, April 11, 2026. CSK is determined to secure their initial two points of the season against a DC squad still feeling the sting of a narrow one run defeat to GT in their previous outing. The veteran opening duo, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will be under intense scrutiny to produce results as Chennai Super Kings continue their hunt for a maiden season victory against Delhi Capitals in this Saturday IPL clash.

Starting the season with three defeats across three different stadiums, CSK’s performance has been largely uninspiring. The team requires vast improvements in both the bowling and batting departments to remain competitive against their rivals.

The team balance has been hampered by the absence of Dewald Brevis, though the hard hitting South African is anticipated to return from his injury for the game against Delhi. Conversely, the status of M S Dhoni remains uncertain, as he has yet to feature this year due to a calf injury.

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Openers need to click

It is vital for the Samson and Gaikwad partnership to click soon before the season slips away from Chennai. While Prashant Veer has shown promise in the lower order and Kartik Sharma needs to find his form in the middle, Sarfaraz Khan has been the standout performer, playing with a clear intent to prove his worth this year.

In their previous match against RCB, the Chennai bowlers surrendered a massive 250 runs, a target that proved impossible for the batting lineup. With the exception of Khaleel Ahmed, every bowler conceded more than 12 runs per over. This will be the second fixture held at Chepauk this season, where PBKS previously chased down 210 with ease against the home side on April 3.

DC VS CSK

Chennai now meets a Delhi Capitals side that is hurting from a 1 run loss to Gujarat Titans. The team, captained by Axar Patel, understands the necessity of maintaining momentum in a league as competitive as the IPL and will aim to worsen Chennai's situation with a complete performance.

While David Miller’s choice to decline a single on the second to last ball against the Titans will remain a major talking point for the season, it is unlikely to be raised within the team environment. Nevertheless, it might affect the South African batter, who trusted himself to close out the game but ultimately failed by the narrowest of margins.

Delhi’s Mukesh Kumar will need to reassess his powerplay strategy after conceding 55 runs in his four overs on Wednesday. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi has stepped up effectively, maintaining the disciplined bowling form he has shown since the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, KL Rahul managed to find his rhythm with the bat after a few failures, leaving Nitish Rana as the only top order player still looking for a major impact.

Live Telecast and Streaming CSK vs DC Live Match Information

In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, fans can watch the live streaming of the match via the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers will be able to enjoy the entire match from the comfort of their homes.

IPL 2026: Official Squads

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj.

Delhi Capitals:

Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh.

Match Details:

The game begins at 7:30 PM IST at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11. There is a strong likelihood that Dewald Brevis will return to the lineup for this home fixture.