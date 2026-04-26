IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Delhi Police clear an entire city in 11 minutes - 'The Green Corridor' that saved Lungi Ngidi's life - WATCH

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was evacuated from Arun Jaitley Stadium by ambulance after sustaining a severe head injury during the IPL 2026 fixture between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Saturday. The emergency triggered a rapid, multi-agency response that successfully delivered the South African pacer to hospital in under a quarter of an hour.

What Happened on the Field

The alarming moment unfolded during the third over of Punjab Kings' chase. Ngidi was positioned at mid-off when Priyansh Arya, facing bowling from DC captain Axar Patel, launched a lofted shot into the outfield. Ngidi moved backwards to attempt the catch but never appeared in complete control of the effort. He lost his footing while stretching, fell backwards without getting a fingertip to the ball, and struck his head forcefully against the turf.

He grabbed the back of his head in immediate pain and remained motionless on the grass, prompting a hushed, anxious reaction from the packed stadium. Medical personnel sprinted onto the field within moments. Though Ngidi was able to communicate with the attending staff through hand gestures, he was unable to move his neck and head, which prompted the application of a stabilising brace. His neck brace was carefully positioned before he was secured onto a stretcher. An ambulance was then driven directly onto the playing surface, and Ngidi was loaded inside and transported away from the ground.

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Play was halted for 15 minutes during the incident. Teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs were visibly shaken at the sight of their colleague on the ground, while DC coach Hemang Badani was seen motioning for the neck brace to be applied. In an extraordinary show of sportsmanship, opposition coach Ricky Ponting also walked out to the field to check on the situation. The scenes prompted an unprecedented moment in the tournament's history, as the appearance of an ambulance driving directly onto the pitch marked the first such occurrence across the 19-year lifespan of the Indian Premier League.

Green Corridor: Precision Under Pressure

Once the severity of the situation became apparent and a distress call was placed by IPL match organizers, the Delhi Traffic Police activated emergency protocols without delay. Working under the supervision of DCP Traffic Central Range, Nishant Gupta, and with ground coordination handled by ACP Traffic Central Sanjay Singh, the force synchronized efforts between traffic staff and the police control room to carve out a signal-free route through the city.

The ambulance was destined for BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, located near Rajendra Nagar Metro Station. Despite peak-hour traffic conditions that typically make movement across Delhi's roads laborious, the corridor was cleared with complete efficiency. The ambulance completed the journey from the stadium to the hospital in just 11 minutes, a feat that has since drawn widespread praise as a textbook example of inter-agency coordination during a high-profile sporting event.

Full marks to Delhi Traffic Police for creating a Green Corridor for seamless travel for the ambulance carrying Lungi Ngidi from Kotla to Max Hospital, Rajendra Nagar in just 11 minutes

This was initiated by ACP Traffic Central District Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/ZRsZwdVzeZ — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 25, 2026

Official Confirmation and Concussion Substitute

The IPL issued a formal statement confirming the incident and providing an early update on Ngidi's condition. The statement read: "Lungisani Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain. Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute."

Delhi Capitals also posted confirmation on their official X handle, echoing the stable condition update and extending gratitude to the medical teams and Delhi Traffic Police for their swift intervention. Leg-spin bowling allrounder Vipraj Nigam took Ngidi's place in the DC lineup for the remainder of the match under the concussion substitute ruling.

Recovery and Return to Team Hotel

Following treatment at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Ngidi was discharged and transferred back to the Delhi Capitals team hotel in New Delhi. Sources speaking to IANS confirmed his improving condition, stating: "Lungi Ngidi is doing well and has now returned to the DC team hotel in New Delhi. Him being sent back to the hotel after being discharged from the hospital is a positive indication of his recovery, and the franchise medical staff will continue to take good care of him." The franchise medical team was confirmed to be monitoring him closely going forward.

Ngidi's Contribution to DC's IPL 2026 Campaign

Before the injury brought his participation in the match to an abrupt end, Ngidi had been a meaningful contributor to the Delhi Capitals bowling attack throughout the season. Across seven matches in IPL 2026, he had claimed seven wickets at an average of 29.42, maintaining an economy rate of 8.70 with his finest figures standing at 3 for 27.