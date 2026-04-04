IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Preview, Predicted playing XI & Match Details

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is set to host a high-voltage encounter this Saturday as Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) welcome Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI). This fixture marks the first game of the season's inaugural double-header, with Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans scheduled to face off later in the day.

Both heavyweights enter this clash with momentum on their side. Mumbai Indians secured a hard-fought victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in their opening game. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals started their campaign in style by defeating Lucknow Super Giants on their own turf at the Ekana Stadium.

Historical Rivalry: Head-to-Head Statistics

Throughout IPL history, these two franchises have shared a storied rivalry consisting of 37 encounters. Mumbai holds the upper hand statistically:

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Total Matches Played: 37

Mumbai Indians Victories: 21

Delhi Capitals Victories: 16

Tie / No Result: 0

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The "Kotla" surface is historically a paradise for stroke-makers. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup and through the T20 World Cup 2026, the venue has consistently produced some of the highest scoring rates in the country. Because this is a daytime fixture, dew will not be a concern, making the toss theoretically less impactful. However, recent rains in New Delhi have kept the pitch under covers, which might tempt the winning captain to bowl first to exploit any initial moisture.

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI:

Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi.

Impact Player: T. Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Trent Boult.

Impact Player: Jasprit Bumrah.

Full Squads for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals:

Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

Mumbai Indians:

Hardik Pandya (C), Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Fans can catch the DC vs MI action live via the following platforms:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (India)

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (India)