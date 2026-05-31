IPL 2026 Final: How prince of Ahemdabad Shubman Gill can spoil Kohli’s RCB title party

New Delhi: When the Gujarat Titans walk out at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 31) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, much of the attention will be on captain Shubman Gill. The reason goes beyond his form this season. Ahmedabad has been one of the happiest hunting grounds of his T20 career, and his record at this venue could pose a serious challenge for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

This will be the first IPL final that the Gujarat Titans play under Gill's captaincy. It is also a home final for the franchise, which means expectations are high. The team knows the conditions well, and Gill's numbers at this ground could make a difference in the title clash.

The RCB, however, arrive with plenty of confidence. They booked their place in the final after crushing the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in the first playoff at Dharamshala. The Bengaluru side has now reached its second consecutive IPL final and will be aiming to defend the title it won last season.

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Gujarat, meanwhile, fought their way back by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier. Gill's century in that match came at exactly the right time and gave Gujarat momentum heading into the title clash.

Why Ahmedabad has been special for Gill

According to ESPNcricinfo, the right-hand batter has scored 6,134 runs in T20 cricket. Out of those, 1,500 runs have come at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He has scored those runs at an average of 53.57 and a strike rate of 165.56.

The numbers stand well above his overall T20 career average of 37.86 and strike rate of 141.33. It is a record that gives Gujarat confidence and offers RCB plenty to think about before the biggest match of the season.

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Speaking ahead of the final, Gill said, “To be honest, I don't let the weight of expectations affect me too much. The advantage of playing here is that we know the pitch and the ground very well. We know the kind of cricket we need to play here to win.”

Gujarat's batting will not depend on Gill alone. Sai Sudharsan has been one of the team's most dependable performers and will have responsibility at the top. Jos Buttler is expected to bat at number three. Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan add depth and experience to the middle and lower order.

With the ball, Gujarat will look towards Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan to deliver in crucial moments.

Virat Kohli continues to be RCB's match-winner

Although Rajat Patidar leads the RCB, Virat is the team's biggest star and most experienced performer.

His match-winning innings against Punjab Kings in last year's final once again showed why he is trusted in cricket's biggest moments. Kohli has featured in every IPL final played by the RCB and brings a wealth of experience into another title decider.

Patidar is also a major threat. In the playoff against Gujarat at Dharamshala, he blasted 93 runs from 33 balls and showed how quickly he can take a game away from the opposition.

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The RCB's batting lineup has depth. Devdutt Padikkal has been a reliable option at number three, while Krunal Pandya, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma strengthen the middle order.

In bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed an excellent season. He is only two wickets behind Rabada in the race for the Purple Cap. In addition, Josh Hazlewood has provided control and wickets with the new ball.

Gill and Kohli bring different final records

Kohli's IPL final journey has been a mix of disappointment and success. He scored seven runs against the Deccan Chargers in the 2009 final, where the RCB lost by six runs.

Kohli's IPL final record has seen both heartbreak and triumph. He scored 35 in the 2011 final against the Chennai Super Kings, but the RCB lost by 58 runs.

Another opportunity came in 2016, when his 54 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad could not prevent an eight-run defeat. The breakthrough eventually came in 2025. Kohli's 43 off 35 balls against the Punjab Kings helped RCB lift the trophy for the first time.

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Gill got his first taste of an IPL final in 2021 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 51 runs, but the KKR lost to the Chennai Super Kings. In 2022, he played an unbeaten knock of 45 against the Rajasthan Royals and helped the Gujarat Titans win their maiden title.

A year later, Gujarat returned to the final against Chennai. He contributed 39 runs from 20 balls, though the Titans had to settle for the runner-up position.

History awaits both teams

The final presents a major opportunity for both franchises.

If the RCB win, they will become only the third team after the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians to successfully defend an IPL title.

Playing their third final in five years, the Gujarat Titans have a chance to strengthen their place among the league's most successful franchises.

According to Cricbuzz, the RCB have been one of the most consistent teams this season. Gujarat's campaign took a little longer to gather momentum. The Titans began with three wins and three defeats in their first six matches before winning seven of their next ten games to secure a top-two finish.

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That cushion proved valuable. Even after losing Qualifier 1, Gujarat stayed alive and eventually reached the final through the second qualifier.

One of the most important phases of the final could come in the opening overs. Gujarat's top order will have to deal with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood with the new ball. If Gill and Sai Sudharsan negotiate that phase successfully, batting could become much easier later in the innings.

The RCB come into the final after a three-day break. Their season has been built around powerful batting performances. The team has crossed the 200-run mark nine times and has successfully chased 200-plus targets twice.

Interestingly, Kohli is the only RCB batter among the tournament's top 10 run-scorers and this speaks to the spread of contributions within the squad.

The final will take place at a venue that holds special memories for both teams. The Gujarat Titans won their first IPL title here in 2022, while the RCB ended their long wait for a championship at the same ground last season. On Sunday, one of those teams will add another memorable chapter to its Ahmedabad story.