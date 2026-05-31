IPL 2026 Final: Full list of players with most runs in IPL finals as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill eye record
IPL 2026 Final between RCB and GT brings the spotlight on the batters who have delivered on cricket's biggest T20 stage. With Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in action, here's a look at the players with the most runs in IPL finals history.
- RCB and GT meet in the IPL 2026 Final, with both teams chasing their second IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
- Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will be in focus, as they look to make an impact on the grand stage and add to their IPL final records.
- Suresh Raina leads the all-time list for most runs in IPL finals (249), followed by Shane Watson (236) and Rohit Sharma (183).
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The IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is set to bring the curtain down on another thrilling season of the Indian Premier League. With the title on the line at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, several star batters will also have the chance to add to their records on the biggest stage of the tournament.
RCB enter the final as defending champions after finishing at the top of the points table and delivering dominating performances throughout the season. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have once again underlined their consistency by reaching their third IPL final in five seasons. Having already won the title in 2022, GT will be aiming to add another trophy to their cabinet.
ALSO READ: RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Will Phil Salt play?
While IPL finals are also remembered for match-winning batting performances. From Suresh Raina's consistency for Chennai Super Kings to Shane Watson's unforgettable century in the 2018 final, some of the league's finest players have produced their best when the pressure has been at its highest.
Most runs scored in IPL finals
- Suresh Raina - 249 runs
- Shane Watson - 236 runs
- Rohit Sharma - 183 runs
- Murali Vijay - 181 runs
- MS Dhoni - 180 runs
- Kieron Pollard - 180 runs
- Wriddhiman Saha- 174 runs
As RCB and GT prepare for the title clash, attention will once again be on the batters who can deliver in pressure moments.
ALSO READ: RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Will Phil Salt play?
Ahmedabad has hosted several memorable IPL moments over the years. Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden title at this venue in 2022, while RCB ended their long wait for a championship here last season. With another trophy at stake and history waiting to be written, the IPL 2026 Final promises to be a fitting end to the tournament.
Full Squad: RCB vs GT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk/vc), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan (vc), Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Connor Esterhuizen, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar.
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