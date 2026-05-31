IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: Gill vs Kohli, predicted XIs, time, date, venue & live streaming - All You Need to Know

The IPL 2026 season reaches its grand finale on Sunday, May 31, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball rolling at 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch | Broadcast & Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network. For those preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

The Road to the Final

This summit clash brings together arguably the two most complete sides of IPL 2026. Both RCB and GT were remarkably consistent through the league stage, each finishing with 18 points and claiming the top two positions on the standings. RCB edged out GT for the top spot owing to a superior net run rate. In the knockout rounds, RCB defeated GT in Qualifier 1 to secure their place in the final directly, while GT bounced back impressively by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to earn their berth.

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What's at Stake

Both franchises are chasing their second IPL title. RCB famously ended an 18-year trophy drought last season, while GT are looking to recreate the magic of their debut season in 2022, when they lifted the title under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

RCB | Team Analysis

RCB go into the final as slight favourites and with good reason. Their bowling attack has been the standout unit of the tournament, spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who have consistently troubled opposition batters during the powerplay as well as in the death overs. The pair has received excellent support from Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, and Jacob Duffy, making RCB one of the most well-rounded bowling sides in the competition.

With the bat, Virat Kohli has been as dependable as ever, anchoring the top order alongside Venkatesh Iyer, who has made the opening slot his own in the absence of Phil Salt. Captain Rajat Patidar has led superbly both on the field and at the crease, while Tim David, Krunal Pandya, and the rest of the middle order have delivered in pressure situations throughout the season.

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam | Impact Sub: Romario Shepherd

GT | Team Analysis

Gujarat Titans have also been thoroughly impressive throughout the tournament, delivering several all-round performances. Their batting has been built around the formidable opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who have chased down multiple 200-plus targets with relative ease. Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, and Washington Sundar have played crucial supporting roles to strengthen that batting unit further.

However, when compared to RCB's depth in the middle order, GT's batting line-up appears marginally weaker on paper. If Gill and Sudharsan can provide a strong platform at the top, the equation could shift significantly in GT's favour.

GT's bowling attack has been equally potent. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Holder, and Prasidh Krishna have tested batters with raw pace, while the spin department, anchored by Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar, has effectively controlled the middle overs. GT will need to bring all of this together in one complete performance if they are to reclaim the IPL crown against a formidable RCB outfit.

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sandhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj | Impact Sub: Rahul Tewatia

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk/vc), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan (vc), Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Connor Esterhuizen, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar