IPL 2026 Final: Virender Sehwag makes big RCB vs GT prediction, says Ahmedabad advantage may not matter

The IPL 2026 final is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) battle for the title. While Gujarat Titans will have the benefit of playing at their home venue, former India opener Virender Sehwag does not believe that gives them a significant advantage heading into the summit clash.

Speaking ahead of the final, Sehwag described the contest as an even battle between the two best teams of the season and insisted that neither side starts as a clear favourite despite GT's familiarity with conditions in Ahmedabad.

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According to Sehwag, the biggest reason is that the pitch for the final is prepared under the supervision of the BCCI, reducing the possibility of any team enjoying a surface specifically suited to its strengths. "The kind of cricket that RCB are playing has been exceptional. According to me, it is a straight 50-50," Sehwag said.

Why Sehwag doesn't see GT's home ground as a major advantage

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed an impressive record at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season and have often used home conditions to their advantage. However, Sehwag believes the final is a different challenge altogether.

"Since it's a final, it will be the BCCI that will prepare the wicket, so it's a level playing field," he added.

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His comments come at a time when many have pointed towards Ahmedabad as a key factor in GT's favour. While crowd support and familiarity remain positives for the Titans, Sehwag feels the quality of both teams makes venue advantage less relevant.

RCB carry momentum into the final

RCB have looked dominant throughout IPL 2026 and head into the final after a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar's side produced one of the most complete performances of the playoffs, posting a huge total before securing a convincing win.

The defending champions have built their success around a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and match-winners across departments. Virat Kohli's consistency, Patidar's aggressive batting and a disciplined bowling attack have made RCB one of the most difficult teams to beat this season.

A victory on Sunday would make RCB only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend the title.

GT banking on Gill-Sudharsan combination

Despite the setback in Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans responded strongly in Qualifier 2 to secure their place in the final. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a century, while Sai Sudharsan once again played a crucial role at the top of the order.

The opening partnership has been the foundation of GT's success throughout the season and will once again hold the key in the final. Sehwag believes Gujarat must replicate the approach that worked for them in Qualifier 2 if they are to overcome RCB and lift their second IPL trophy.

With two of the most consistent teams of IPL 2026 facing off for the title, Sehwag's verdict reflects the mood ahead of the final. While GT have home support and RCB have momentum, the former India opener believes the trophy could go either way in what promises to be closely fought contest.