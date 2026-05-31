Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051769https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2026-final-virender-sehwag-makes-big-rcb-vs-gt-prediction-says-ahmedabad-advantage-may-not-matter-3051769.html
NewsCricketIPL 2026 Final: Virender Sehwag makes big RCB vs GT prediction, says Ahmedabad advantage may not matter
GT VS RCB IPL 2026 FINAL

IPL 2026 Final: Virender Sehwag makes big RCB vs GT prediction, says Ahmedabad advantage may not matter

The IPL 2026 final is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) battle for the title. While Gujarat Titans will have the benefit of playing at their home venue, former India opener Virender Sehwag does not believe that gives them a significant advantage heading into the summit clash.

Written By Riya Mishra|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The IPL 2026 final is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) battle for the title.
  • Gujarat Titans have enjoyed an impressive record at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season and have often used home conditions to their advantage. However, Sehwag believes the final is a different challenge altogether.
  • RCB have looked dominant throughout IPL 2026 and head into the final after a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2026 Final: Virender Sehwag makes big RCB vs GT prediction, says Ahmedabad advantage may not matterPic Credits: (IANS)

The IPL 2026 final is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) battle for the title. While Gujarat Titans will have the benefit of playing at their home venue, former India opener Virender Sehwag does not believe that gives them a significant advantage heading into the summit clash.

Speaking ahead of the final, Sehwag described the contest as an even battle between the two best teams of the season and insisted that neither side starts as a clear favourite despite GT's familiarity with conditions in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Final: Full list of players with most runs in IPL finals as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill eye record

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Sehwag, the biggest reason is that the pitch for the final is prepared under the supervision of the BCCI, reducing the possibility of any team enjoying a surface specifically suited to its strengths. "The kind of cricket that RCB are playing has been exceptional. According to me, it is a straight 50-50," Sehwag said.

Why Sehwag doesn't see GT's home ground as a major advantage

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed an impressive record at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season and have often used home conditions to their advantage. However, Sehwag believes the final is a different challenge altogether.

"Since it's a final, it will be the BCCI that will prepare the wicket, so it's a level playing field," he added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Final: Full list of players with most runs in IPL finals as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill eye record

His comments come at a time when many have pointed towards Ahmedabad as a key factor in GT's favour. While crowd support and familiarity remain positives for the Titans, Sehwag feels the quality of both teams makes venue advantage less relevant.

RCB carry momentum into the final

RCB have looked dominant throughout IPL 2026 and head into the final after a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar's side produced one of the most complete performances of the playoffs, posting a huge total before securing a convincing win.

The defending champions have built their success around a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and match-winners across departments. Virat Kohli's consistency, Patidar's aggressive batting and a disciplined bowling attack have made RCB one of the most difficult teams to beat this season.

A victory on Sunday would make RCB only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend the title.

GT banking on Gill-Sudharsan combination

Despite the setback in Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans responded strongly in Qualifier 2 to secure their place in the final. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a century, while Sai Sudharsan once again played a crucial role at the top of the order.

The opening partnership has been the foundation of GT's success throughout the season and will once again hold the key in the final. Sehwag believes Gujarat must replicate the approach that worked for them in Qualifier 2 if they are to overcome RCB and lift their second IPL trophy.

With two of the most consistent teams of IPL 2026 facing off for the title, Sehwag's verdict reflects the mood ahead of the final. While GT have home support and RCB have momentum, the former India opener believes the trophy could go either way in what promises to be closely fought contest.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Riya Mishra

Sub-Editor (Sports) 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi
‘Maritime security and energy security inseparable': Navy Chief on Hormuz
RCB
RCB's predicted XI for IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans
VIP darshan
Madras HC questions VIP darshan, reignites debate over equality in temples
Kashmir literature festival
3rd edition of the Kashmir Literature Festival 2026 inaugurated at SKICC
sweaters for women
Winter Sweaters for Comfort Cold-Weather Style
Delhi building collapse
Multi-storey building collapses in Delhi, several feared trapped; Rescue on
J&K Drug Bust
Properties worth Rs 2 crore attached under NDPS act in J&K
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan creates history; joins Russell, Shoaib in an unwanted list
winter sweater
Sweaters for Effortless Everyday Elegance
Exercise PRAGATI 2026
Multinational Exercise PRAGATI 2026 concludes in Meghalaya's Umroi