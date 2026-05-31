IPL 2026 Final: Will Phil Salt play against Gujarat Titans? RCB captain Rajat Patidar breaks silence

Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have received a major boost ahead of the IPL 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans, with captain Rajat Patidar providing an encouraging update on the fitness of opener Phil Salt.

Salt has been unavailable for a large part of the tournament after suffering a finger injury during RCB's league-stage clash against Delhi Capitals. The England wicketkeeper-batter subsequently returned to the United Kingdom for medical assessment and rehabilitation, raising doubts over his participation in the business end of the season.

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However, ahead of Sunday's title clash in Ahmedabad, Patidar revealed that Salt has rejoined the squad and is actively training with the team. "Phil Salt is with the side, doing some drills. Team doctors are looking at him. We will see the pitch and decide our opening combination," Patidar said during the pre-match press conference.

The update suggests that Salt remains in contention for the final, although RCB are yet to make a decision on their playing XI.

Why Phil Salt's return matters

Salt played only six matches in IPL 2026 before his injury but made a strong impact at the top of the order. The right-hander scored 202 runs and registered two half-centuries while providing aggressive starts during the powerplay.

His ability to attack from the first ball makes him a key component of RCB's batting unit, especially in a high-pressure final where early momentum can prove decisive.

How RCB managed in Salt's absence

RCB were forced to reshuffle their batting lineup following Salt's injury. Jacob Bethell was initially handed opportunities at the top of the order but struggled to cement his place before also suffering an injury setback.

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The team later turned to Venkatesh Iyer as an opening option, and the move proved decisive as RCB continued their impressive run through the tournament.

Despite the changes, Bengaluru finished the league stage strongly and secured a direct berth in the final after defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Big selection call ahead for RCB

As the IPL trophy on the line, RCB now face an important selection decision. If declared fit, Salt's experience and attacking style could strengthen an already powerful batting lineup featuring Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer.

Whether RCB opt to bring Salt straight back into the side or stick with their recent combination is likely to depend on the Ahmedabad pitch conditions. Either way, Patidar's latest update has significantly improved the chances of the England opener featuring in the biggest match of the season.