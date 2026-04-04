IPL 2026: GT vs RR preview - Predicted XIs, Pitch Report & Key Battles

Two of the most tactically fascinating teams in the IPL meet in Ahmedabad on April 4 and the matchup could not be more intriguing. This high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium features a clash of philosophies between the composed Gujarat Titans (GT) and the aggressive Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Match Preview: A Battle of Structure vs. Fearlessness

Gujarat Titans are back at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the ground where they won their first IPL title in 2022 and a venue they have turned into something close to an impregnable fortress. The Titans aim to demonstrate that their calculated and disciplined method remains the premier blueprint for success in the T20 format.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals arrive with a fearless brand of cricket and a 15-year-old sensation who has already broken the internet once this season. RR want to prove that youth, aggression and no fear of failure can beat experience and structure on any surface. The world's largest cricket stadium is the perfect setting for that argument.

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Head-To-Head Record

Historical data suggests that Ahmedabad is one of the most difficult assignments for the visitors. Gujarat Titans hold a significant edge in this rivalry with 6 wins from 8 meetings since 2022, compared to Rajasthan's 2 victories. Notably, GT have won both encounters played at this venue, including the historic 2022 IPL Final, while Rajasthan's last win in Ahmedabad came back in 2023.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in April offers true bounce and pace on a fresh deck, making it one of the better batting surfaces in the tournament at this time of year. Batters who hit through the line are often heavily rewarded on this track, where average scores have hovered around the over 190-run mark.

While pacers have dominated the wicket column here historically, the sheer size of the boundaries means smart spinners can still be effective by luring batters into hitting toward the long square ropes. With the 7:30 PM start, dew is virtually guaranteed in the second innings, making the toss decision straightforward: whoever wins it will bowl first without a second thought.

Key Players to Watch

Shubman Gill (GT): Nobody loves this ground more than Gill. He has around 330 runs in this specific rivalry alone and his ability to anchor the powerplay while milking the middle overs with minimal risk is exactly the kind of measured innings that wins games at a venue with these dimensions. After a solid if unspectacular start in the opener, expect him to really find his rhythm here.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): The 15-year-old who hit a 15-ball fifty against CSK and made the entire cricketing world stop and stare. This is a different challenge entirely, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj at pace on a bouncy Ahmedabad surface, testing whether the teenager can handle the short ball at the highest level.

Match Information

Date: April 4, 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Event: IPL 2026, Match 9

Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, DC Jurel (wk), R Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, N Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, B Sharma