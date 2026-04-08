IPL 2026: Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone in a tricky 200+ chase

The Delhi Capitals’ pursuit of a daunting 211-run target took a devastating turn at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as their premier finisher, David Miller, was forced to leave the field retired hurt. In a match already defined by high-octane hitting and tactical brilliance, Miller’s departure in the 13th over shifted the momentum squarely in favor of the Gujarat Titans, despite a valiant effort from KL Rahul.

The Injury Blow: Miller Forced Off with Finger Pain

Coming into bat during a high-pressure chase, David Miller looked determined to provide the late-innings fireworks DC desperately needed. However, the South African left-hander was visibly hampered by a painful injury to his left-hand finger, sustained during a dive in the field earlier in the evening.

Despite a brief visit from the physio to tape the finger, Miller’s discomfort was evident after every shot. He struck a crisp boundary off Prasidh Krishna but was seen repeatedly shaking his hand in agony. Ultimately, after scoring 12 off 10 balls, the "Killer Miller" could not continue and walked back to the dugout, leaving a massive void in the Capitals' batting lineup.

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"Miller is walking off. It is his left hand finger which was causing him pain. Hopefully it is not serious. Axar will be replacing him," the match commentary noted, highlighting the somber mood in the DC camp.

Vintage Rashid Khan vs. KL Rahul: The Final Stand

The exit of Miller was compounded by the mastery of Rashid Khan. The "Vintage" leg-spinner delivered a knockout blow to the DC middle order, finishing his four-over spell with remarkable figures of 3-17.

Rashid’s final act was the dismissal of DC captain Axar Patel. After Miller retired hurt, Axar arrived at the crease only to be outsmarted by Rashid’s change of angle. A sharp catch by Glenn Phillips sent Axar packing for just 2, leaving the Capitals reeling at 134-4.

However, the game remains alive as long as KL Rahul is at the crease. The opener has been in sublime form, playing a lone hand with an unbeaten 71 off 40 deliveries. His strike rate of 177.50 has kept the Required Run Rate within astronomical but theoretically reachable limits.

The Equation: Can Rahul Pull Off a Miracle?

With Miller unavailable and the specialist batsmen back in the shed, the burden now falls entirely on KL Rahul.

Match Status at 14 Overs:

Gujarat Titans: 210-4

Delhi Capitals: 134-4

Target: 211

Requirement: 77 runs needed off 36 balls

Current Hero: KL Rahul (71*)

While the Titans' win probability has soared to 75%, the absence of David Miller’s finishing power means Delhi’s hopes rest on Rahul finding support from the lower order. If Miller's injury proves serious, it could be a season-defining blow for the Capitals; but for tonight, all eyes are on whether KL Rahul can overcome the "Vintage" Rashid's damage and anchor a historic comeback.