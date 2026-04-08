IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run in record-breaking thriller; Rewitness FULL LAST OVER DRAMA; Miller in tears

The Arun Jaitley Stadium bore witness to one of the most dramatic finishes in IPL history as the Gujarat Titans (GT) snatched a one-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC). In a match where 419 runs were scored, the Capitals came within a whisker of achieving their highest-ever successful chase in the IPL. Needing 211 to create history, Delhi finished on 209/8, falling agonizingly short in a final over that will be remembered for years to come.

Titans Power to Massive 210

After being put in to bat, the Titans’ top order dismantled the DC attack. Captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a majestic 70 off 45 balls, while Jos Buttler turned back the clock with a blistering 52 off 27. Washington Sundar provided the late-innings impetus, smashing 55 off 32 to propel Gujarat to a formidable 210/4.

KL Rahul Leads the Record Pursuit

The Capitals’ response was spearheaded by a vintage performance from KL Rahul. Knowing that a win would mark their most successful chase in franchise history, Rahul dictated terms from the start. He smashed 92 off 52 balls, featuring 11 fours and 4 sixes.

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However, the middle order struggled against a "Vintage" Rashid Khan, who paralyzed the chase with figures of 3/17. When Rahul eventually fell in the 17th over, the responsibility shifted to the lower order and a hobbled David Miller, who had earlier walked off "retired hurt" due to a finger injury but returned to the crease in a desperate bid for victory.

The Final Over Drama: Miller’s Heroics and the Denied Single

The equation came down to 13 runs off the final over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Despite the Titans being penalized for a slow over-rate putting an extra fielder inside the ring the drama intensified.

19.1: Youngster Vipraj Nigam struck a crucial boundary but was caught by Gill on the following delivery.

19.3: Kuldeep Yadav took a single to bring Miller back on strike with 8 needed off 3.

19.4: Miller launched a massive six into the long-off parking area, leaving DC needing just 2 runs from 2 balls.

19.5: In a moment of high tension, Miller swiveled a pull to deep square leg. Kuldeep Yadav was halfway down the pitch, but Miller denied the single, choosing to take the full responsibility of the final ball.

The denial proved fatal. Had they taken the run, the scores would have been level, ensuring at least a Super Over. On the final delivery, Miller missed a slower short ball. As Kuldeep scrambled for a desperate bye to tie the game, Jos Buttler gathered and threw a direct hit to catch Kuldeep short.

Third Umpire Intervention and Final Result

A tense review followed for a potential wide, but third umpire Saidharshan Kumar confirmed the ball passed below Miller's head height. "Miller's head height is 1.87 meters and the ball has passed at 1.75 meters," the official informed.

The Titans celebrated a narrow escape, while a distraught Miller, who finished on 41 off 20*, was seen throwing his bat in frustration. While Delhi missed out on their record-breaking milestone by a single run, the match stands as a testament to the "brazen youngsters and battered seniors" narrative of IPL 2026.