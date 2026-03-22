IPL 2026 Injury Update: Complete List of Unavailable, Ruled out and Injured players from KKR, RR, CSK, SRH, DC, PBKS, LSG, RCB

With IPL 2026 set to begin after a hectic T20 calendar featuring a World Cup and multiple franchise leagues, several key players are set to miss part or all of the season due to injuries, workload management, or personal commitments. A number of Australian stars headline the absentee list, raising early concerns for multiple franchises.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all reported injury and availability updates ahead of the new season.

Kolkata Knight Riders Hit Hard by Bowling Injuries

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Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered the biggest setback among all teams, particularly in their bowling department.

Akash Deep has been ruled out after failing to recover from a lower-back stress injury. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season following knee surgery.

Adding to their woes, Matheesha Pathirana will only be available from mid-April after sustaining a calf strain during the recent T20 World Cup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Captaincy Concerns

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign without captain Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a lumbar stress injury in his back and is expected to return midway through the tournament.

In a major blow, Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the entire season due to a foot injury.

Rajasthan Royals Deal with Multiple Absences

Rajasthan Royals are also grappling with several availability concerns.

Sam Curran is likely to miss the entire season due to a groin issue sustained after England’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Josh Hazlewood will miss the initial matches as he continues recovery from hamstring and Achilles problems that sidelined him during the Ashes.

Additionally, Adam Milne has been ruled out for the season.

Chennai Super Kings Lose Key Pacer

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a setback with Nathan Ellis ruled out after aggravating a hamstring injury during the domestic One-Day Cup final.

Delhi Capitals Await Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals will have to wait for Mitchell Starc, who is expected to join later in the season. His participation is being carefully managed by Cricket Australia due to workload concerns.

Punjab Kings Miss Ferguson Early On

Punjab Kings will be without Lockie Ferguson in the early stages. The fast bowler has opted to stay back for personal reasons following the birth of his child.

Other Notable Absences and Doubts

Lucknow Super Giants have concerns over Wanindu Hasaranga, who remains doubtful.

Josh Inglis will also be partially unavailable due to personal leave.

Full List of Players Ruled Out

Nathan Ellis (hamstring injury)

Harshit Rana (knee injury)

Akash Deep (lower-back injury)

Jack Edwards (foot injury)

Adam Milne (ruled out)

Players Set to Miss Initial Matches or Partially Unavailable

Josh Hazlewood (hamstring/Achilles recovery)

Mitchell Starc (workload management)

Pat Cummins (back injury)

Lockie Ferguson (personal leave)

Matheesha Pathirana (calf strain)

Sam Curran (groin injury)

Wanindu Hasaranga (doubtful)

Josh Inglis (personal leave)

Teams Face Early Test of Squad Depth

These absences come at a challenging time following an intense international schedule. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders will need to significantly rework their bowling combinations, while others must adjust leadership roles and overseas player slots.

With several players expected to return mid-season, franchises remain hopeful. However, the opening phase of IPL 2026 is set to test squad depth, strategy, and adaptability across the league, potentially opening the door for new faces to step up.