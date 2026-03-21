'IPL 2026 is likely to be MS Dhoni's last year in the yellow jersey': Robin Uthappa makes bold prediction, reveals ex-CSK captain's role

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, speculation about the future of legendary MS Dhoni has intensified once again. Notably, Dhoni, who is now 44, has been a cornerstone of the cash-rich league since its inception in 2008.

If Dhoni takes the field this year, it will mark his 19th season in IPL, a feat of longevity shared by only a handful of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others.

During his legendary IPL career, Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2012 and 2023.

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Robin Uthappa Makes Bold Prediction On MS Dhoni's Future

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2026 season, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa has made a bold prediction, suggesting that the upcoming season could mark the end of Dhoni's illustrious playing career in the iconic yellow jersey.

The 40-year-old Uthappa aloso mentioned that CSK should look to persist with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain instead of replacing him with Sanju Samson.

Notably, CSK has made a bold move by acquiring star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in a high-profile trade ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

"I don't think CSK should hand over the leadership duties to Sanju Samson. You have to give Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle as captain. He has been leading the team since 2024. No matter what people say, he is coming out of the shadow of MS Dhoni. You want him to come out completely and stand in his own light. You want to see what he can produce. You want him to lead the team when MS is not playing and stand on his own, without that overwhelming feeling of always being under that energy. So I think you can see Dhoni being a little more hands-off," said Uthappa on JioHotstar's 'TATA IPL: Out or Out of the Park' show.

"IPL 2026 is likely to be his last year in the yellow jersey. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year. I don't see him batting at number seven. I see him batting at number eight. Knowing that he is on his way out, he wants to wean himself out. I think he will do that. Only then will we see the true potential of Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain. Give him a few years. If it doesn't work, you always have Sanju Samson in the team to handle the captaincy duties," he added.

MS Dhoni's Legacy In Numbers

As MS Dhoni enters what could be his "Last Dance," he carries a staggering statistical legacy:

Matches: 278

Runs: 5,439

Average: 38.30

Titles: 5 (Joint-most in IPL history)

With CSK coming off a challenging 2025 season where they finished at the bottom of the table, the 2026 campaign is being viewed as a mission for redemption - and potentially the ultimate farewell for Dhoni, one of cricket’s greatest icons.