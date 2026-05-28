IPL 2026: Jofra Archer breaks silence on bowling to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in nets, says 'I'll tell you after...'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Jofra Archer hilariously avoided revealing his bowling plans against teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after RR's dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

RR pacer produced a cheeky response during a post-match interaction when he was asked how he bowls to the 15-year-old prodigy in the nets. Archer smiled and said he would only reveal the secret "after the IPL," leaving fans amused and social media buzzing. "I’ll tell you after the IPL," Archer said with a grin when asked where exactly he bowls to Sooryavanshi during practice sessions.

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The funny exchange came after Rajasthan Royals completely outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad to storm into Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026. While Sooryavanshi dominated with the bat, Archer destroyed SRH with the ball in a complete RR masterclass.

Batting first, Sooryavanshi delivered another sensational knock in what a dream IPL season for the teenager has been. The 15-year-old smashed 97 runs off just 29 balls, smashing 12 massive sixes and tearing apart the SRH bowling attack. His fearless innings powered Rajasthan Royals to a massive total of 243/8 in the high-pressure Eliminator clash.

The young opener looked unstoppable as he attacked bowlers like Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga from the very beginning. Sooryavanshi once again showcased why he is being regarded as one of the biggest breakout stars of IPL 2026.

Chasing 244, Sunrisers Hyderabad hoped their explosive batting unit could pull off another miracle chase. However, Archer produced a devastating spell with the new ball to crush SRH’s hopes early in the innings.

The England speedster dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck on the second ball of the chase before also removing dangerous batters Ishan Kishan and Travis Head. Archer's fiery powerplay spell completely shifted the match in Rajasthan Royals favour.

SRH eventually collapsed for 196 in 19.2 overs, handing Rajasthan Royals a comfortable 47-run victory and a place in Qualifier 2.

Archer also praised Sooryavanshi after the match and joked that he would happily take even bigger scores from the teenage batter if it gives the bowlers more runs to defend. “The more runs he scores, the more runs we have to defend. So, he can go on and get 150. It’s good for the bowlers when he scores a lot of runs,” Archer said.

Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings further strengthened his incredible IPL 2026 numbers. The teenager has been one of the most destructive batters this season and continues to dominate bowling attacks with fearless strokeplay and remarkable power-hitting.

Rajasthan Royals are now set to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 as they continue their push for a second IPL title.