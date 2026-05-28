IPL 2026: Jofra Archer takes dig at PBKS after RR reach Qualifier 2, says ‘We don’t want what happened to Kings XI'

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer appeared to take a subtle dig at Punjab Kings after RR sealed their place in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2026 with a commanding 47-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Punjab Kings had looked like strong playoff contenders earlier this season after winning six of their first seven matches, but their campaign collapsed dramatically with six defeats in their final seven games. Rajasthan Royals capitalised on the slump, winning crucial matches late in the season to book a playoff spot.

After RR's convincing victory over SRH, Archer spoke about the importance of maintaining momentum at the right stage of the tournament and referenced Punjab's downfall while discussing Rajasthan's approach.

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"Every game at a time. I don't want to say peaking, we're going in the right direction at the right time. We don't want what happened to Kings XI to happen to us. I think we’re on the right path, everyone chipping in every game and that’s the important part,” Archer told the broadcasters

Rajasthan Royals looked dominant against SRH, thanks largely to a breathtaking innings from teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old smashed 97 runs off just 29 balls, crushing the SRH bowling attack all around the ground and powering RR to a massive total of 243/8.

Archer was full of praise for the young batter and even joked that he would happily take a 150 from Sooryavanshi if it gives the bowlers more runs to defend.

“It was very exciting. The more runs he scores, the more runs we have to defend. He can go on and get 150. It’s good for the bowlers when he gets a lot of runs,” Archer said.

The England pacer also delivered with the ball in the high-pressure Eliminator clash. Archer removed Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in the powerplay to derail SRH’s chase early. He finished with figures of 3/58 and said RR bowlers stayed disciplined despite the batting-friendly conditions.

“Apart from the figures, I thought our bowling was pretty alright. All the guys bowled well. We stuck to our plans and our lengths, and we were rewarded tonight,” he added.

Sooryavanshi’s sensational knock continued his dream IPL 2026 campaign. The RR opener now leads the Orange Cap race with 680 runs and has already smashed a record 65 sixes this season.

Rajasthan Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh on Friday as they continue their push for a second IPL title.