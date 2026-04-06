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NewsCricketIPL 2026: KKR, PBKS share a point each as rain washes out match in Kolkata
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IPL 2026: KKR, PBKS share a point each as rain washes out match in Kolkata

The point was shared between the teams as PBKS continued to reign on top with KKR slipping to eighth position. KKR would have welcomed the break, having been in deep trouble at 25/2 after losing two key overseas batters early. PBKS, on the other hand, would have been frustrated by the interruption, having dominated proceedings and keen to maintain the pressure.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 01:08 AM IST|Source: IANS
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IPL 2026: KKR, PBKS share a point each as rain washes out match in KolkataPic credit: BCCI/IPL

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared a point each as the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was called off due to rain at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. 

The match was just into the fourth over when rain poured down at the ground. The drizzle intensified, forcing the umpires to take the players off the field as covers were swiftly brought on. The ground staff acted quickly, laying out sheets across the pitch, square and run-ups, and within moments, the entire playing area was covered. 

The covers remained firmly placed, and the revised timing for the inspection was set for 8:45 PM IST, but eventually it was called off due to rain.

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The point was shared between the teams as PBKS continue to reign on top with KKR slipping to eighth position.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would have welcomed the break, having been in deep trouble at 25/2 after losing two key overseas batters early. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, would have been frustrated by the interruption, having dominated proceedings and keen to maintain the pressure.

Xavier Bartlett gave a perfect start to PBKS with a quick inside the powerplay. 

KKR’s troubles deepened early as Bartlett struck twice in quick succession with relentless precision. First, Allen fell in a similar fashion, attempting to go big but only managing a thick outside edge. With Bartlett hitting the same spot consistently. Moments later, Cameron Green’s lean patch continued as he edged a probing delivery to the keeper for just 4, unable to resist the temptation outside off.

KKR found themselves two down in no time and under serious pressure.

Kolkata Knight Riders had to make two important changes as they chose to bat against the in-form Punjab Kings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane announced at the toss that Varun Chakravarthy was out due to a hand injury he got while catching the ball in the previous game against SRH. Sunil Narine was also absent because of illness. 

Rovman Powell joined the team for his first game of the season, and Navdeep Saini returned to IPL action, making his KKR debut and playing his first match since 2023. These changes left KKR short on spin, with Anukul Roy as the only specialist spinner in the XI and no extra spin options among their Impact substitutes. 

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