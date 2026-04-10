IPL 2026: KKR slam umpiring call after last-ball loss to LSG — what really happened

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were left furious after a controversial third-umpire decision involving Finn Allen overshadowed their dramatic last-ball defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. Chasing 182 at Eden Gardens, LSG pulled off a stunning win, but the flashpoint remained Allen’s dismissal, which Rovman Powell called an “umpiring blunder”.

The incident has quickly become one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026, raising fresh questions about consistency in third-umpire decisions and use of technology in crunch moments.

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What happened in the Finn Allen controversy?

The moment came during KKR’s innings when Allen attempted to clear the boundary but was caught near the ropes by Digvesh Rathi.

The catch was referred upstairs to check boundary contact

Replays showed Rathi extremely close to the cushion

Some angles suggested possible contact with the rope

Despite ambiguity, the third umpire ruled Allen OUT

This proved decisive. Had Allen survived or the call gone in KKR’s favour, the match equation could have shifted significantly.

Rovman Powell’s strong reaction

Speaking after the game, Powell did not hold back. The KKR all-rounder questioned why more camera angles weren’t reviewed in such a tight call.

He pointed out a growing inconsistency: marginal decisions in the IPL often get extended reviews, but this one appeared rushed.

More notably, Powell struck a balanced tone, acknowledging:

The decision may have been incorrect

But KKR cannot blame the loss solely on that moment

LSG still executed better under pressure

That nuance matters. It strengthens credibility while still highlighting officiating concerns.

How Mukul Choudhary flipped the game

While the controversy dominates headlines, the match-winning performance came from Mukul Choudhary.

With LSG needing 30 off the final two overs:

Choudhary launched a six under pressure

Finished the chase with composure on the final ball

Showed elite temperament in a high-stakes chase

For a young batter, this innings could be a breakout IPL moment, drawing comparisons with past finishers who thrived in similar situations.