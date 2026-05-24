IPL 2026: KL Rahul, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav star as Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 40 runs

Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets each as Delhi Capitals produced a clinical bowling performance to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 40 runs in their final league clash of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.



Defending 204 with ease also meant DC finished at sixth spot in the points table, as KKR folded for 163 in 18.4 overs. KKR began strongly in their chase, thanks to skipper Ajinkya Rahane hitting 63 off 39 balls, laced with four fours and as many sixes.

The slide began when Kuldeep struck twice in successive deliveries, removing Rahane and Rinku Singh, and nearly completed a hat‑trick when Tejasvi Dahiya edged behind, only for Abishek Porel to put down a straightforward chance.

That reprieve denied the wrist‑spinner three in a row, but the damage was already done. From 128/3, KKR lost their way completely, as they lost their last seven wickets for just 35 runs, as the three time-winners ended their season the way they had started it – on a losing note. For DC, Ngidi took 3-27 while Kuldeep ended his tough season with 3-29.

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Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen gave KKR a brisk start via a 43-run opening stand before Ngidi castled the latter for 20. Manish Pandey joined Rahane and the pair added 44 runs before Ngidi returned to dismiss Pandey for 25, courtesy a sharp catch by Starc. Cameron Green fell cheaply to Kuldeep, as KKR were at 98/3 after 10 overs.

Rahane reached his fifty soon after in 31 balls, but the required rate climbed above 10. Rahane looked set to take KKR home, but Kuldeep’s double strike in the 13th over turned the game by removing him and Rinku in quick succession.

Though Dahiya survived the hat-trick ball from Kuldeep, Axar Patel ensured it didn’t cost DC much as he castled him for just one. After Powell was run-out for 29, Ngidi and Starc returned to take out the remaining batters, as DC signed off on a high.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 203/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 60, Axar Patel 39; Saurabh Dubey 2-28, Anukul Roy 1-23) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 163 all out in 18.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 63, Rovman Powell 29; Lungi Ngidi 3-27, Kuldeep Yadav 3-29) by 40 runs.