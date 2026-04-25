IPL 2026: KL Rahul's unbeaten 152 goes in vain as Punjab Kings complete record chase, thrash Delhi Capitals by six wickets

On a sweltering 41-degree day, 529 runs were plundered in 38.5 overs in a keenly awaited IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a match that yet again defined the modern-day scoring rate in T20 cricket, Punjab Kings scripted history by successfully upstaging their previous record to chase down 265 and defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

It was a day when records fell like ninepins, starting from a monumental, unbeaten 152 off 67 balls hit by KL Rahul - the highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL and men’s T20 cricket. Rahul’s innings was a blend of technical elegance and sheer boundary hitting, as he became only the third player in IPL history, after Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum, to get a score above 150.

Though Rahul’s efforts and Nitish Rana’s 91 off 44 balls, with the duo sharing a mammoth 220-run stand, took DC to 264/2, it was ultimately overshadowed by a collective display of breathless and ruthless batting from table-toppers PBKS.

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Chasing a gigantic 265, PBKS batters displayed breathtaking audacity, something which has been their trademark in the competition, to hunt down the total with seven balls to spare. The foundation of the record-breaking chase was a ferocious powerplay, where Prabhsimran (76 off 26 balls, nine fours and five sixes) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls) plundered 116 runs.

Despite a brief middle-order wobble caused by Kuldeep Yadav, captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the finish with a composed, unbeaten 71 off 36 balls, studded with three fours and six sixes. Iyer was dropped twice by Karun Nair at the fag end and was well-supported by Shashank Singh (19 not out) as the table-toppers got over the line with clinical ease to prove that no target is safe in the current T20 cricket era.

Pathum Nissanka got the scoreboard moving for DC with a flicked boundary off Arshdeep Singh, while Rahul kickstarted his innings by dispatching Xavier Bartlett through a drive and flick. Arshdeep provided a breakthrough in the third over as Nissanka top-edged a pull to the wicketkeeper. However, the setback did little to slow DC's momentum as Rahul finished the over with a massive pulled six.

With Rana hitting four boundaries in his first ten balls, Rahul continued his aggressive approach, pulling Vyshak Vijaykumar and Marco Jansen for six and four. DC ended the powerplay at 68/1, their highest score in this phase in IPL 2026. After launching Yuzvendra Chahal over long-on for a maximum, Rahul reached his fifty in 26 deliveries.

Rana shifted gears in sensational fashion to bring up his fifty off 29 balls with back-to-back scooped boundaries off Bartlett. Rahul showed no mercy, dismantling Arshdeep for three fours and a six, while showcasing a range of shots that left the PBKS fielders as mere spectators. He reached his century in 47 balls by punching Jansen down the ground and brought out his trademark celebrations.

Rahul showed no signs of slowing down, carting Vyshak for three sixes and a boundary in a 24-run over. Rana survived a scare in the 17th over when Marcus Stoinis completed a sliding catch, but the third umpire ruled the boot had made contact with the boundary rope, resulting in a six.

Rana eventually fell for 91, as Iyer took a stunning one-handed catch at extra cover. Rahul then scooped and upper-cut to go past 150, as DC put PBKS on the path of what appeared to be an insurmountable total.

Arya launched the chase in style by smashing the first ball from Auqib Nabi over mid-wicket for six - his second such feat in the IPL and joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in this rare club. When Nabi pitched it too short, Prabhsimran pulled him for a six, as 15 runs came off the opening over.

After Nabi put down a chance of Prabhsimran at backward point, Arya whipped a full toss for six, while Prabhsimran punished loose deliveries to get a four and six. The chase, however, was momentarily overshadowed by a serious head injury to DC pacer Lungi Ngidi in the third over.

Attempting a difficult backtracking catch after Arya mistimed off Axar Patel, Ngidi landed heavily on his head and had to be stretchered off the field in an ambulance, amid silent and concerned faces in both teams and fans inside the stadium. Once play resumed, PBKS’s aggression reached a fever pitch.

Priyansh hammered Axar for successive sixes, and was followed by him and Prabhsimran taking 27 runs off Nabi in the fourth over, including three sixes hit by the latter. The Powerplay concluded with Mukesh being decimated for six consecutive fours by a rampant Prabhsimran, who reached his fifty in 18 balls, as 24 runs came off it for PBKS to sign off with 116/0.

Some respite came for DC when Arya holed out to deep midwicket for 43 off 17 balls. Kuldeep Yadav turned the tide for DC - trapping Prabhsimran lbw before castling Cooper Connolly with a googly. Despite the double blows, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera hit five boundaries between themselves from overs 11-15 to keep the asking rate in check.

Though Wadhera holed out to long-on, Iyer had luck on his side, as Karun Nair dropped him twice in five balls off Nigam and Kuldeep. To add insult to injury, Iyer slogged, smacked and whipped off Kuldeep and T Natarajan to bring up his fifty off 26 balls. He and Shashank Singh then knocked off the remaining runs to maintain PBKS clean slate in the competition.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 264/2 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 152 not out, Nitish Rana 91; Arshdeep Singh 1-49, Xavier Bartlett 1-69) lost to Punjab Kings 265/4 in 18.5 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 76, Shreyas Iyer 71 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2-46, Vipraj Nigam 1-24) by six wickets.