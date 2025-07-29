IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Make Big Move, Part Ways With Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit after three seasons.

Pandit joined KKR in August 2022 ahead of the IPL 2023 edition, replacing Brendon McCullum in the role. McCullum left the Kolkata-based franchise after being appointed the head coach of England's Test team.

"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," the KKR said in a statement on Tuesday, July 29.

"We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future," it added.

Under Chandrakant Pandit's coaching tenure, KKR won the IPL title during the 2024 season. However, the then mentor Gautam Gambhir got the majority of the credit for the successful campaign. Overall, KKR won 22 of the 42 games across three seasons while losing 18 (2 no-results) in Pandit's coaching.

Notably, KKR had a poor IPL 2025 campaign as they finished at the eighth spot in the points table with just 5 wins from 14 league matches.