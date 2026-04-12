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NewsCricketIPL 2026 LSG vs GT: Predicted playing XI, pitch analysis, players to watch out for, How to watch & Match prediction
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS VS GUJARAT TITANS 2026

IPL 2026 LSG vs GT: Predicted playing XI, pitch analysis, players to watch out for, How to watch & Match prediction

The previous game at this stadium saw a low-scoring affair where Lucknow was dismissed for 141, a target Delhi Capitals reached in 17.1 overs. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans travel to Lucknow after securing their first win of the season, a nail-biting last-ball triumph over Delhi Capitals.
  • LSG has found a new hero in Mukul Choudhary and arrives on the back of two consecutive high-pressure wins.
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Lucknow Super Giants enter this home fixture with significant momentum following an intense victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain Rishabh Pant and his squad aim to extend their winning streak as they return to their home turf. LSG has found a new hero in Mukul Choudhary and arrives on the back of two consecutive high-pressure wins.

Conversely, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans travel to Lucknow after securing their first win of the season, a nail-biting last-ball triumph over Delhi Capitals. This match marks the eighth encounter between the two franchises, with LSG holding the upper hand in the three most recent meetings.

Head-to-Head Statistics
Total Matches Contested: 7

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Lucknow Super Giants Victories: 3

Gujarat Titans Victories: 4

Venue Analysis: Pitch and Weather
The previous game at this stadium saw a low-scoring affair where Lucknow was dismissed for 141, a target Delhi Capitals reached in 17.1 overs. However, the venue was a batter's paradise last season, hosting six totals exceeding 200. The surface generally provides reliable carry and bounce. Since this is an afternoon fixture, players will not have to contend with dew.

Predicted Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants:
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma.

Essential Match Details
Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Commencement: 3:30 PM IST

Broadcaster: Star Sports

Digital Stream: JioHotstar app and website

Full Squad Lists
Lucknow Super Giants:
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, George Linde.

Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma.

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