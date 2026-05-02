IPL 2026 MI vs CSK: Is Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni playing today's El Classico? Check playing 11 of both teams

The biggest rivalry in IPL history, often dubbed the "El Clasico" of cricket, returns today as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, as the 2026 season unfolds, fans tuning in for the nostalgia of the Rohit-Dhoni era are meeting a starkly different reality.

The End of an Era: Are Rohit and Dhoni Playing?

The short answer is no. For the first time in over a decade, neither Rohit Sharma nor MS Dhoni features in the starting XI for this high-stakes encounter.

While the transition began seasons ago, the 2026 lineups confirm that both franchises have officially moved into their "New Era." Hardik Pandya continues to lead the Mumbai Indians, while Ruturaj Gaikwad remains at the helm for the Yellow Army. The absence of the two stalwarts marks a significant shift in the rivalry’s identity, moving away from the tactical chess match of the veteran captains to a more explosive, youth-driven contest.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet all IPL owners of RCB, CSK, MI, PBKS, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT; Ananya Birla to Preity Zinta - In pics

Team News and Toss Update

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite a challenging season, Pandya emphasized playing for pride and seizing the "big moments" that have slipped away from them in previous matches.

Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI

CSK's lineup shows a fascinating mix of tactical shifts, including the inclusion of Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

Sanju Samson (wk)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Urvil Patel

Dewald Brevis

Shivam Dube

Jamie Overton

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Prashant Veer

Noor Ahmad

Anshul Kamboj

Mukesh Choudhary

Key Changes: Captain Gaikwad noted the pitch looks dry. Ramakrishna Ghosh replaces Gurjapneet Singh, and Prashant Veer comes in for Akeal Hosein to bolster the local spin contingent.

Mumbai Indians: Playing XI

MI enters the fray with an aggressive top order featuring international stars like Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton.

Will Jacks

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav

Naman Dhir

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya (c)

Robin Minz

Trent Boult

Krish Bhagat

Jasprit Bumrah

AM Ghazanfar

Key Changes: MI handed a debut to leg-spinner Raghu Sharma, hoping to find a breakthrough on the dry surface, while Krish Bhagat returns to the side in place of Ashwani.

What to Expect

With Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult leading the attack for MI against the likes of Gaikwad and Dube, the powerplay will likely decide the momentum. While the names on the back of the jerseys have changed, the intensity of MI vs. CSK remains the gold standard of the IPL.