IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh destroys MI Top Order; Suryakumar Yadav’s horrid run continues with Golden duck

The Wankhede Stadium fell into a stunned silence as Arshdeep Singh produced a masterclass in opening bowling, leaving the Mumbai Indians (MI) reeling in their critical 24th match of IPL 2026. After Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl, his premier left-arm seamer vindicated the decision within minutes, dismantling the MI top order and sending the world’s top-ranked T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, back for a demoralizing golden duck.

Arshdeep’s Double-Wicket Maiden Threat

Clad in his Punjab colors, Arshdeep Singh looked lethal from his very first delivery. With the ball swinging under the lights, he targeted the stumps with relentless precision. The breakthrough came on the first ball of his second over (2.1). Ryan Rickelton, struggling to find his timing, attempted to break the shackles but succeeded only in finding the safe hands of Shashank Singh. Rickelton departed for a sluggish 2 runs off 8 balls, setting a grim tone for the host side.

However, the real body blow for Mumbai Indians came just one delivery later. As the crowd rose to welcome Suryakumar Yadav, hoping for a vintage "SKY" performance to rescue the innings, Arshdeep had other plans.

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The Fall of SKY: A Horrid Run Deepens

Suryakumar Yadav’s current form has been nothing short of a nightmare, and the trend continued in the most dramatic fashion. Facing his first ball, Yadav was deceived by a beautiful delivery from Arshdeep that induced a false shot. The ball flew toward Yuzvendra Chahal, who made no mistake with the catch.

The stadium was hushed as Yadav walked back for a golden duck. This latest failure extends a concerning slump for the middle-order maestro, who has struggled to find the middle of his bat throughout the 2026 season. Without the calming presence of Rohit Sharma in the lineup, the pressure on Yadav to perform has intensified, and his inability to navigate Arshdeep’s opening spell has left MI in a precarious position.

MI Under the Pump

At 14-2 within the first three overs, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in a familiar but unwanted territory. The scorecard reflects the absolute dominance of the Punjab bowlers, specifically Arshdeep Singh, whose figures read a staggering 2 wickets for 3 runs in his first 1.5 overs. While Quinton de Kock has managed one early six to reach 6 runs, he has watched his partners vanish from the other end in rapid succession.

Naman Dhir has joined de Kock in the middle, but with the likes of Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya still in the hut, the rescue mission will need to be monumental. The absence of Rohit Sharma is glaring, as the top order lacked the veteran's ability to absorb the pressure of Arshdeep’s swinging deliveries.

As the Powerplay continues, the Punjab Kings are firmly in the driver’s seat. For Mumbai Indians, the path to a "W" winas Hardik Pandya phrased it at the toss has become an uphill battle. If Arshdeep continues this rhythm, the Wankhede faithful might be in for a very short night of cricket.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

