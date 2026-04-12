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NewsCricketIPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Predicted playing XI, pitch analysis, players to watch out for, How to watch & Match prediction
MI VS RCB IPL 2026

IPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Predicted playing XI, pitch analysis, players to watch out for, How to watch & Match prediction

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) both enter their Wankhede Stadium fixture aiming to recover from recent setback vs RR.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • RCB enters the contest appearing more settled than MI, despite their own recent loss to Rajasthan.
  • The middle-order stability typically provided by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma has been inconsistent this season for MI.
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IPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Predicted playing XI, pitch analysis, players to watch out for, How to watch & Match predictionCredits - Twitter

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) both enter their Wankhede Stadium fixture aiming to recover from recent setbacks. RCB suffered a significant loss against Rajasthan Royals, fueled by a dominant performance from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, MI has struggled in away matches, facing heavy defeats in two consecutive games despite having won their season opener for the first time in 13 years.

While Rohit Sharma briefly held the Orange Cap, MI's batting remains a focal point of concern. The middle-order stability typically provided by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma has been inconsistent this season. Furthermore, captain Hardik Pandya has yet to provide the necessary late-innings acceleration. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah maintains his sharp form, though he was not immune to the run-scoring onslaught in MI's previous match against RR.

RCB enters the contest appearing more settled than MI, despite their own recent loss to Rajasthan. Their batting core is led by captain Rajat Patidar (142 runs), the ever-reliable Virat Kohli (129 runs), and Devdutt Padikkal (125 runs). The lineup is further bolstered by power-hitters like Tim David (99 runs), Romario Shepherd, and Venkatesh Iyer.

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Head-to-Head Statistics
Total Matches Played: 34

Mumbai Indians Victories: 19

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Victories: 15

Key Players to Watch
Virat Kohli: The IPL's all-time leading run-scorer has made starts but is looking to convert them into match-winning totals.

Rohit Sharma: An explosive opener who can shift the game's momentum rapidly, looking to bounce back after a quiet outing.

Jasprit Bumrah: While his recent numbers have been uncharacteristic, he remains a world-class threat capable of turning a game on its head.

Josh Hazlewood: Following a successful return with two wickets, his experience and rhythm will be vital for the RCB attack.

Predicted Lineups (XIIs)
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Pitch and Weather Conditions
This evening fixture at the Wankhede will likely be influenced by dew. The match will take place on Pitch No. 8, which has historically offered a fair contest between bat and ball. According to ESPNCricinfo, chasing teams have won only four of the last seven IPL matches here, and spinners have generally found more success than fast bowlers. Expect a warm night in Mumbai with temperatures remaining in the late 20s Celsius.

Match Prediction
This encounter features one of the league's most intense rivalries. While both teams are coming off losses, Mumbai Indians may have a marginal advantage due to their explosive batting lineup and the familiar, high-scoring conditions of their home ground.
Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win.

Live Streaming and Broadcast
India (Digital): JioHotstar

India (Television): Star Sports Network

Full Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad:
Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad:
Rajat Patidar (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jacob Bethell, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Desai, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara.

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