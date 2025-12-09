IPL 2026 Mini Auction: 1,005 Players Removed, 35 New Names Added Ahead of December 16 Event

In a dramatic prelude to the IPL 2026 Auction, the BCCI has pruned a massive chunk of players from the longlist, trimming the pool from 1,355 names to just 350 who will officially go under the hammer. The bold move to remove 1,005 players has transformed the event into a leaner, more competitive mini auction, setting the stage for intense bidding wars as franchises chase value, experience, and breakout potential. With all ten teams combining for a purse of Rs 237.55 crore and 77 slots up for grabs, the December 16 auction in Abu Dhabi promises high-impact decisions and blockbuster signings.

Quinton de Kock Headlines Surprise Inclusions

Among the most talked-about additions is South Africa’s senior wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, whose inclusion came after a franchise specifically requested his name. Having recently reversed his international retirement and smashed a century against India, de Kock has re-entered the IPL radar with renewed vigour. His decision to slash his base price to Rs 1 crore signals a strategic push to attract aggressive bids, especially after being released by KKR following a modest previous season.

The updated list also features fresh overseas entrants such as Sri Lanka’s Traveen Mathew, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera, and Dunith Wellalage, alongside Afghanistan’s Arab Gul and West Indies’ Akeem Auguste. Each of these players brings a unique skill set, adding greater depth and unpredictability to the auction dynamics.

Domestic Talents Earn Late Call-Ups

Indian names have also seen a significant shake-up, with Vishnu Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sadek Hussain, Jikku Bright, Srihari Nair, Sahil Parakh, Ayaz Khan, and several others added after multiple rounds of communication between franchises and the board. The sudden inclusion of these players underscores teams’ desire to strengthen their domestic core, an area that often proves decisive in long tournaments such as the IPL.

How the Auction Will Unfold

The IPL 2026 Auction will begin with capped players, systematically organised by specialist roles. Batters will go first, followed by all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spinners. Once the capped rounds conclude, the same order applies to uncapped talents.

A key structural change comes with the accelerated phase, slated to begin after the 70th player. This segment is expected to produce rapid-fire bidding, tactical manoeuvres, and surprise picks, as teams scramble to fill their remaining slots with undervalued or overlooked names.

The opening batch (BA1) is stacked with heavyweights such as Cameron Green, Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, and David Miller, ensuring an electrifying start to the proceedings. Venkatesh Iyer headlines the all-rounders bracket, giving franchises an early opportunity to strengthen their middle order and finishing capability.

What This Means for Franchises

With a maximum squad size of 25 players and limited availability across key categories, franchises must operate with precision and clarity. While the removal of 1,005 names may appear drastic, it streamlines decision-making and allows teams to focus on high-quality, IPL-ready talent. For several overlooked aspirants, the dream is deferred, but for 350 hopefuls, December 16 could be a life-changing moment.

The venue, Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, adds a global flavour to the event, while the trimmed roster ensures every bid carries weight. From returning superstars like de Kock to first-timers aiming to make their mark, the auction promises compelling storylines, strategic twists, and high-voltage excitement.