Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996397https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2026-mini-auction-slots-available-for-kkr-csk-mi-rcb-srh-gt-dc-rr-pbks-lsg-check-2996397.html
NewsCricketIPL 2026 Mini Auction: Slots Available For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - Check
IPL

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Slots Available For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - Check

With the IPL 2026 mini auction fast approaching, franchises are finalising their strategies based on two key factors: available purse and remaining squad slots.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Slots Available For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - CheckImage Credit:- X

With the IPL 2026 mini auction fast approaching, franchises are finalising their strategies based on two key factors: available purse and remaining squad slots. While some teams have left multiple vacancies to overhaul their squads, others are heading into the auction with limited room, focusing only on fine-tuning their combinations.

Here’s a look at the team-wise remaining slots ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Teams with Maximum Slots to Fill

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kolkata Knight Riders (13 slots)
KKR have the highest number of vacant slots among all teams. With significant squad space available, the franchise is expected to be one of the most active participants, targeting both marquee names and depth options.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 slots)
SRH also enter the auction with double-digit vacancies, giving them flexibility to strengthen multiple departments, particularly overseas combinations and bench depth.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Purse Remaining For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - In Pics

 

Mid-Range Slot Availability

Chennai Super Kings (9 slots)
CSK have several positions open but are likely to focus on smart, role-specific buys rather than a complete rebuild, given their settled core.

Rajasthan Royals (9 slots)
RR have equal room to manoeuvre and may look to add young Indian talent alongside experienced overseas players.

Delhi Capitals (8 slots)
DC will aim to plug gaps across batting and bowling while maintaining balance, with eight slots available.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (8 slots)
RCB’s auction strategy is expected to be selective, targeting bowlers and finishers to complement their existing top-heavy lineup.

Teams with Limited Slots

Lucknow Super Giants (6 slots)
LSG have fewer vacancies and are expected to prioritise quality signings who can walk straight into the playing XI.

Gujarat Titans (5 slots)
With most of their squad already settled, GT will likely focus on backups and injury replacements.

Mumbai Indians (5 slots)
MI head into the auction with minimal openings, suggesting a conservative approach centred on budget buys and squad depth.

Punjab Kings (4 slots)
PBKS have the least number of available slots, meaning their auction plans will be highly targeted, with little room for experimentation.

Strategic Balance Ahead of the Auction

The variation in remaining slots highlights the contrasting approaches of franchises, from aggressive rebuilding to fine-tuning a settled core. As the auction unfolds, teams with more flexibility could dominate the bidding, while those with limited slots will need precision over spending power.

The IPL 2026 mini auction promises a tactical battle where every slot counts, and smart squad building could define the upcoming season.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Men's fashion
Men’s Winter Sweatshirts to Stay Stylish, Warm, and Comfortable
Delhi-NCR pollution
Bhupender Yadav Chairs High-Level Review Of Air Pollution Action Plans
chittorgarh news
Chittorgarh Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat; Security Tightened
Srinagar winter
J-K: Srinagar Air Quality Turns Hazardous As AQI Touches 200, IMD Says…
Technology news
Insta-Year-In-Review 2025: Check List Of Moments That Kept India Scrolling
PM Modi Jordan Visit
PM Modi Starts 3 Nation Tour With Jordan Visit, Set To Hold Talks With King
enba awards zee
Zee Media Wins 91 Awards At ENBA 2024, Reinforcing Leadership In Journalism
Raj Kumar Goyal CIC
Ex- IAS Officer Raj Kumar Goyal Takes Charge As Chief Information Commissioner
Pax Silica club
Why US’ Eight-Nation Pax Silica Club Missed Out India | Explained
Jumpsuit fashion
Playsuit You Must Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale — Chic & Perfect for 2025!