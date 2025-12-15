IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Slots Available For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - Check

With the IPL 2026 mini auction fast approaching, franchises are finalising their strategies based on two key factors: available purse and remaining squad slots. While some teams have left multiple vacancies to overhaul their squads, others are heading into the auction with limited room, focusing only on fine-tuning their combinations.

Here’s a look at the team-wise remaining slots ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Teams with Maximum Slots to Fill

Kolkata Knight Riders (13 slots)

KKR have the highest number of vacant slots among all teams. With significant squad space available, the franchise is expected to be one of the most active participants, targeting both marquee names and depth options.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 slots)

SRH also enter the auction with double-digit vacancies, giving them flexibility to strengthen multiple departments, particularly overseas combinations and bench depth.

Mid-Range Slot Availability

Chennai Super Kings (9 slots)

CSK have several positions open but are likely to focus on smart, role-specific buys rather than a complete rebuild, given their settled core.

Rajasthan Royals (9 slots)

RR have equal room to manoeuvre and may look to add young Indian talent alongside experienced overseas players.

Delhi Capitals (8 slots)

DC will aim to plug gaps across batting and bowling while maintaining balance, with eight slots available.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (8 slots)

RCB’s auction strategy is expected to be selective, targeting bowlers and finishers to complement their existing top-heavy lineup.

Teams with Limited Slots

Lucknow Super Giants (6 slots)

LSG have fewer vacancies and are expected to prioritise quality signings who can walk straight into the playing XI.

Gujarat Titans (5 slots)

With most of their squad already settled, GT will likely focus on backups and injury replacements.

Mumbai Indians (5 slots)

MI head into the auction with minimal openings, suggesting a conservative approach centred on budget buys and squad depth.

Punjab Kings (4 slots)

PBKS have the least number of available slots, meaning their auction plans will be highly targeted, with little room for experimentation.

Strategic Balance Ahead of the Auction

The variation in remaining slots highlights the contrasting approaches of franchises, from aggressive rebuilding to fine-tuning a settled core. As the auction unfolds, teams with more flexibility could dominate the bidding, while those with limited slots will need precision over spending power.

The IPL 2026 mini auction promises a tactical battle where every slot counts, and smart squad building could define the upcoming season.