NewsCricketIPL 2026 New Auction Rule Explained: Why Foreign Players Can’t Earn More Than Rs 18 Crore Even If...
The IPL 2026 auction introduces a Rs 18 crore salary cap for overseas players, ensuring Indian stars remain the benchmark while excess bids fund player welfare.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Overseas players in the IPL 2026 auction are capped at Rs 18 crore, even if bidding crosses higher amounts.
  • Any excess bid value goes to the BCCI’s player welfare fund, not the player.
  • The rule aims to prevent inflated mini-auction markets and prioritise Indian cricketers.
IPL 2026 New Auction Rule Explained: Why Foreign Players Can’t Earn More Than Rs 18 Crore Even If...Cameron Green and David Miller in focus as the IPL 2026 auction rule caps overseas player earnings at Rs 18 crore. Photo Credit: X

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi is not just about blockbuster bids and last-minute steals. A subtle yet powerful rule change has shifted the spotlight from team strategies to player earnings. Even if an overseas star triggers a bidding war beyond Rs 30 crore, his actual pay cheque will stop at Rs 18 crore. This regulation, introduced by the BCCI, has reshaped how franchises and fans view value, fairness, and market dynamics in the world’s richest cricket league.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: CSK Want New Match-Winning Allrounder

The Rs 18 Crore Ceiling Explained in Simple Terms

At the heart of the debate is the IPL’s new “maximum fee” rule for foreign players. The salary of any overseas cricketer is capped at the highest retention fee of an Indian player, which currently stands at Rs 18 crore. This means the bidding can go higher, but the player’s earnings cannot. Any amount above the cap is redirected to the BCCI’s player welfare fund.

For example, if Cameron Green or David Miller attracts a winning bid of Rs 25 crore, the franchise still pays the full amount from its purse. However, the player receives only Rs 18 crore, while the remaining Rs 7 crore goes to welfare initiatives.

Why the BCCI Introduced This Rule

The rule did not emerge in isolation. Franchises had raised concerns about overseas players selectively entering mini-auctions to exploit limited supply and inflated purses. In response, the BCCI acted on two fronts. First, players who withdraw after registering now face a two-year IPL ban. Second, overseas players who skip the mega-auction are barred from the mini-auction. The salary cap complements these measures by preventing mini-auctions from becoming distorted markets where foreign players command disproportionate prices compared to Indian stars.

Indian Players at the Centre of the Ecosystem

The IPL has always positioned Indian cricketers as the league’s backbone. By linking overseas salaries to Indian retention slabs, the BCCI has reinforced that philosophy. Players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant effectively set the benchmark for the entire auction ecosystem. Being paid on par with India’s elite is seen by the board as both symbolic and strategic.

Fan Backlash and the Counterargument

Unsurprisingly, the rule has divided opinion. Critics argue that it interferes with free-market principles. If franchises believe a foreign player is worth more than any Indian counterpart, why should his earnings be capped? Supporters counter that no party truly loses. The franchise gets its target, the player earns a top-tier IPL salary, and the league gains funds to support player welfare.

Does This Hurt the IPL’s Global Appeal?

The only long-term risk is external competition. If other leagues begin offering significantly higher guaranteed salaries, overseas stars could rethink their priorities. However, the IPL’s financial security, exposure, and prestige remain unmatched. For most players, earning Rs 18 crore in the IPL still represents elite status in world cricket.

The Bigger Picture

The IPL 2026 auction rule is less about restricting players and more about correcting market imbalances. It ensures sustainability, protects franchises from inflated spending, and keeps Indian talent at the core of the league’s identity. The bidding wars will continue, but the pay cheques now come with a clear ceiling.

