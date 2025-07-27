IPL 2026: Nitish Kumar Reddy Breaks Silence On His Future With Sunrisers Hyderabad Amid Trade Rumours

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has broken silence on his future with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the trade rumours.

According to a report from India Today, Nitish had expressed his desire to leave SRH over his role in the team, especially after being pushed down the batting order. However, the 22-year-old all-rounder on Sunday took to social media to issue clarification, saying that he will always stand by his current IPL team.

"I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team," wrote Reddy on his 'X' account.

Ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, Visakhapatnam-based Reddy was retained by SRH at Rs six crore. It came after Reddy amassed 303 runs in 13 matches and also took three wickets in IPL 2024, which paved his way for selection into India T20I and Test teams.

But Reddy failed to repeat his heroics in IPL 2025 - scoring only 182 runs in 13 games and didn’t bowl a lot of overs due to his recovery from a side strain which kept him out of action after the first T20I against England earlier this year.