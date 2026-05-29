IPL 2026 not over yet, BCCI already sends fresh advisory to all 10 franchises on ban of...

The IPL has issued a fresh advisory to players and support staff concerning the use of smart glasses, sunglasses, and goggles during matches, as wearable technology continues to grow more sophisticated and harder to detect. The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has alerted the BCCI about companies actively attempting to sell such devices to players and team officials involved in the tournament.

ACSU Flags Risk of Covert Communication During Matches

According to The Indian Express, the ACSU informed the BCCI that these smart eyewear products are capable of live-streaming video, exchanging text messages, and conducting audio and video calls through Wi-Fi or mobile data connections. The possibility of such devices being misused during live matches to facilitate covert communication has raised serious concerns at the highest levels of cricket administration.

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A source quoted by the publication captured the gravity of the situation:

"With wearable technology becoming more sophisticated and concerns growing over covert communication methods, the ACSU's latest crackdown underlines the league's attempt to stay ahead of evolving integrity risks during one of world cricket's most commercially significant tournaments."

BCCI Tightens Monitoring After Multiple Protocol Breaches

This latest advisory comes on the back of already heightened scrutiny of player and official conduct during IPL 2026. Earlier this month, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dispatched an eight-page directive to all ten franchises outlining serious breaches of protocol that had come to light during the season.

"It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violation have occurred involving players and support staff and team officials during the course of the current IPL season," Saikia wrote in the email.

Warning Over Reputational and Security Risks

The BCCI secretary was unambiguous about the potential consequences of allowing such behaviour to go unchecked.

"These incidents if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the franchise concerned and the BCCI as the governing body. They may further expose individuals and franchises to legal liability and security risks of serious nature," he added.

Rajasthan Royals Dugout Incident Triggered Earlier Action

The issue is not entirely new to this season. Earlier in IPL 2026, a Rajasthan Royals team manager found himself at the centre of controversy after he was caught using a mobile phone while seated beside teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the team dugout during a live match. The official was subsequently penalised by the board, setting a precedent that the BCCI intends to build upon with this latest crackdown on wearable communication technology.

IPL Determined to Stay Ahead of Emerging Integrity Threats

With technology advancing rapidly and devices becoming increasingly discreet, the IPL's latest warning signals a proactive effort by the BCCI and ACSU to safeguard the integrity of the tournament. The governing body appears determined to close potential loopholes before they can be exploited, ensuring that one of cricket's biggest competitions remains protected from evolving corruption and security threats.