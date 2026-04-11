IPL 2026 Orange cap and Purple cap Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tops Orange cap list, Rajasthan Royals dominate in all departments as they thrash RCB by 6 wickets

15 year old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a memorable knock of 78 runs from 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the 202 run chase and added 108 runs from 37 balls for the second wicket with wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who also slammed a half century (81) for the Riyan Parag led side. The super batting performances by the two young RR batters helped them take the top three positions in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard. While Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race with 200 runs in four matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 2nd place with 183 runs and Dhruv Jurel is on third place with 176 runs to his credit.

For RCB, skipper Rajat Patidar scored 63 runs from 40 balls, Virat Kohli made 32 from 16 balls and Devdutt Padikkal played a knock of 14 runs from 7 balls. With a total of 142, 129 and 125 runs to their credit, they are 7th, 8th and 9th in the list of batters with most runs in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard (After RR vs RCB, April 10)

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POSITION PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS STRIKE RATE

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 4 200 266.66

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 4 183 163.39

3. Dhruv Jurel Rajasthan Royals 4 176 181.44

4. Sameer Rizvi Delhi Capitals 3 160 161.61

5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders 4 155 158.16

6. Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 145 147.95

7. Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 142 200.00

8. Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 129 179.16

9. Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 125 201.61

10. Ajinkya Rahane Kolkata Knight Riders 4 124 155.00

Purple Cap Standings

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked up 2 wickets for 32 runs in four overs for Rajasthan Royals on Friday against RCB. He has extended his tally of wickets to 9 in four matches of IPL 2026, and he continues to lead the Purple Cap race. England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is part of RR’s IPL 2026 squad, also accounted for the dismissal of 2 RCB batters in Guwahati, and with a total of 5 wickets to his name in four matches, he is now 5th in the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026.

Nandre Burger remained wicketless, but he is now dropped to No. 7 in the Purple Cap leaderboard.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leaderboard (After RR vs RCB, April 10)



POSITION PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS ECONOMY

1. Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 4 9 12.66

2. Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 3 6 10.33

3. Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 3 5 7.08

4. Lungi Ngidi Delhi Capitals 3 5 7.28

5. Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 4 5 8.23

6. Vijaykumar Vyshak Punjab Kings 3 5 9.00

7. Nandre Burger Rajasthan Royals 4 5 9.00

8. Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 3 5 9.18

9. Jacob Duffy Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 5 10.00

10. Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 4 5 11.41

On Saturday (April 11), Punjab Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon match at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, and Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 07:30 PM IST onwards.