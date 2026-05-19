IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings: Heinrich Klaasen takes top spot after SRH win over CSK, Sai Sudharsan at 2nd; Virat Kohli at...; check full list

The IPL 2026 Orange Cap race has taken a dramatic turn as Heinrich Klaasen surged to the top of the batting charts following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s crucial five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. With the playoffs approaching, the battle for the highest run-scorer of IPL 2026 has become one of the biggest talking points of the season.

Klaasen, who has been one of the standout performers for SRH, now leads the Orange Cap standings with 555 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.89. The explosive batter once again delivered under pressure during SRH’s playoff-clinching victory against CSK, smashing 47 runs off just 26 balls. His crucial partnership with Ishan Kishan, who scored a match-winning 70 off 47 deliveries, guided Hyderabad to a memorable chase and secured their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

The 34-year-old Klaasen has already registered five half-centuries this season and continues to be SRH’s biggest match-winner in the middle order.

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Breathing right behind him is Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans. The stylish left-hander has accumulated 554 runs in 13 innings at an impressive strike rate of 157.83. Sudharsan has been one of GT’s most consistent performers throughout IPL 2026, playing several impactful knocks at the top of the order. His tally includes one century and six fifties, making him one of the strongest contenders to finish with the Orange Cap.

GT captain Shubman Gill is not far behind either. Gill has scored 552 runs in 12 innings at a remarkable strike rate of 160.46, continuing his brilliant form from previous seasons. Leading from the front, Gill has combined consistency with aggressive strokeplay, keeping Gujarat Titans firmly in the playoff race while also remaining a major contender in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continues to keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans hopeful with another prolific IPL campaign. Kohli has scored 542 runs in 13 innings and currently sits fourth in the Orange Cap race. He is closely followed by KL Rahul, who has accumulated 533 runs this season.

With SRH, GT and RCB already qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs, the Orange Cap race is expected to intensify further in the knockout stage. With just a handful of runs separating the top contenders, every innings from here could decide who finishes as IPL 2026’s leading run-scorer.

IPL 2026 points table race heats up

The IPL 2026 points table remains extremely tight heading into the final phase of the league stage. While RCB, SRH and GT have secured their qualification, several teams are still mathematically alive in the race for the final playoff berth.

For CSK fans, the road ahead remains difficult but not impossible. The five-time champions now need victories as well as favourable results from other teams to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.