Vaibhav Sooryavanshi skips class 10 boards despite principal’s warning; Here's why

India’s 14-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has officially decided to forgo his Class 10 board examinations this year. Fresh off his vital contribution to India’s Under-19 World Cup title glory earlier this month, the left-handed opener has opted to prioritize the upcoming IPL 2026 season over his academic requirements. While there was significant public curiosity regarding how the teenager would balance his textbooks with his soaring athletic fame, his intensive professional schedule has ultimately taken precedence.

Professional Commitments Outweigh Academics

The decision follows a relentless 2025-2026 season that saw the Tajpur, Bihar resident traveling extensively for international tours with both the India Under-19 and India A squads. These commitments left the student of Modesty School with very little time for traditional classroom preparation. Sooryavanshi was originally slated to appear for his exams between February 17 and March 11, but the overlap with his sporting career made attendance unfeasible.

His coach, Manish Ojha, confirmed that the youngster will skip the boards to dedicate himself fully to the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL season. After making a sensational debut in 2025, Sooryavanshi is expected to be a centerpiece for the franchise this year.

“He won’t be giving the Class X exams. He is currently in Nagpur preparing for the upcoming IPL. He has already joined Rajasthan Royals for a pre-season camp,” Ojha told India Today.

No Special Treatment from the Principal

Prior to this final decision, Neel Kishore, the principal of Podar International School in Samastipur, which served as the designated examination center, had initially confirmed the cricketer's intent to appear. He had publicly clarified that despite the teenager's status, he would receive no special treatment or exemptions from standard testing protocols. However, with Sooryavanshi now reporting to the Royals' high-intensity training camp in Nagpur, he will officially be absent from the examination hall.

A Historic World Cup Performance

The decision to skip school comes on the heels of what many consider to be the greatest performance in Under-19 World Cup history. During the 2026 final against England, Sooryavanshi played a breathtaking innings of 175 off just 80 balls. This masterclass in power hitting featured 15 boundaries and a record-breaking 15 sixes, the most ever recorded in a single U19 World Cup innings.

Sooryavanshi concluded the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs across seven matches. Boasting an average of 62.71 and a strike rate approaching 170, he was the primary engine behind India’s championship victory. These exploits earned him both the Player of the Match award in the final and the prestigious Player of the Tournament title, solidifying his status as India's most promising young talent as he gears up for his second IPL season.