IPL 2026: Pat Cummins overtakes David Warner, becomes second captain in IPL history to...

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced another batting masterclass in IPL 2026, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 55 runs in their final league-stage match. Powered by explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH posted a massive 255/4 before restricting RCB to 200/8 to seal a convincing victory.

The victory also helped SRH create multiple records, while captain Pat Cummins entered an elite IPL list by surpassing former SRH skipper David Warner.

Pat Cummins goes past David Warner in exclusive IPL captaincy record

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Cummins registered his ninth victory as captain while defending a 200-plus total in the IPL, maintaining a perfect record in such matches. With the win over RCB, the Australian moved ahead of David Warner on the list of captains who have never lost while defending a 200-plus target in IPL history.

Most wins as captain while defending 200+ totals in IPL (without a defeat)

- Rohit Sharma - 10 wins in 10 matches

- Pat Cummins - 9 wins in 9 matches

- David Warner - 8 wins in 8 matches

- Steve Smith - 3 wins in 3 matches

SRH continue their 200-plus scoring dominance

Hyderabad's 255/4 was their ninth 200-plus total of the IPL 2026 season, extending their dominance among the most explosive batting sides in a single IPL campaign.

Most 200+ totals in an IPL season

-Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9 (IPL 2026)

-Gujarat Titans - 8 (IPL 2025)

-Punjab Kings - 8 (IPL 2025)

-Punjab Kings - 8 (IPL 2026)

-Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 7 (IPL 2026)

SRH also strengthened their grip on another remarkable batting record. The franchise now owns six scores of 250 or more in IPL history, twice as many as any other team.

Most 250+ totals in IPL history

- Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6

- Punjab Kings - 3

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Ishan Kishan stars as SRH outclass RCB by 55 runs

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad piled up a daunting 255/4, powered by Ishan Kishan's 79 off 46 balls, Abhishek Sharma's 56 off 22 and Heinrich Klaasen's 51 off 24. Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy also chipped in, while Rasikh Salam Dar was the pick of the RCB bowlers with two wickets.

In response, Royal Challengers Bengaluru started aggressively through Venkatesh Iyer, who hammered 44 off 19 balls. Rajat Patidar kept the chase alive with a half-century and Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 41, but the target proved too demanding. SRH's bowlers-maintained control throughout the innings, restricting RCB to 200/8 and sealing a convincing 55-run victory. Eshan Malinga claimed two wickets, while Sakib Hussain and Travis Head chipped in with one wicket each. Hussain also enjoyed a memorable moment by dismissing Virat Kohli, the first wicket of the star batter's IPL career.