IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Predicted playing XI, pitch analysis, players to watch out for, How to watch & Match prediction

The 17th match of IPL 2026 features a clash between two teams operating at different speeds. One remains undefeated and confident, while the other is struggling to find its rhythm. Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh this Saturday, April 11, at 3:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings are currently the standout team of the tournament. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad is a collection of established match winners who have shown flashes of greatness but have yet to deliver a cohesive team performance.

This fixture serves as a reunion of the finalists from the previous two seasons. These two franchises were the closest to securing the title in consecutive years. With old scores to settle, a day match schedule, and a surface that traditionally aids spin, Match 17 possesses all the necessary elements for a thriller.

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Logistics of the Match

The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at 3:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium (formerly known as the PCA IS Bindra Stadium) in New Chandigarh. The toss is set for 3:00 PM IST. As an afternoon fixture, dew will not be a factor. The broadcast will be available on Star Sports and streaming via JioHotstar.

Head to Head Comparison

SRH holds a commanding 17–7 advantage over PBKS in 24 total IPL encounters, representing one of the most uneven rivalries in the history of the league. The highest score for SRH in this matchup is 247, while PBKS has reached 245. The record lows are 114 for SRH and 119 for PBKS.

Looking at the most recent five games, SRH has secured four victories: in 2022 by 7 wickets, two wins in 2024 by 2 runs and 4 wickets, and an 8 wicket win in 2025. The lone victory for PBKS in this period was an earlier 2022 meeting where they won by 5 wickets.

Since 2021, SRH has won 6 out of 8 matches against PBKS. This is the specific "hoodoo" Punjab is desperate to end, giving Hyderabad a mental edge despite their current dip in form.

Team News and Predicted Starting XI

PBKS enters this game undefeated, with two wins and one washout against KKR. The main selection debate involves whether to include Harpreet Brar as an additional spinner for this afternoon game, potentially replacing Vijaykumar Vyshak. Afternoon conditions in New Chandigarh have historically aided slower bowlers.

Because Cooper Connolly is not bowling this year, he is effectively playing as a specialist batsman. If Brar is included, Vyshak will likely sit out.

PBKS Predicted XI: Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh (Openers), Cooper Connolly (No. 3), Shreyas Iyer (No. 4), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal. (Spinner option: Harpreet Brar or Vijaykumar Vyshak).

SRH is expected to maintain its lineup without changes as there are no reported injuries. The primary decision involves choosing between Brydon Carse or Liam Livingstone based on the toss and match conditions. Livingstone offers more batting depth if they bat first, while Carse provides an extra bowling option for a chase.

SRH Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head (Openers), Ishan Kishan (No. 3), Heinrich Klaasen (No. 4), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone or Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, and reserve spinner Shivang Kumar.

Pitch Analysis

Surface and Conditions: The match will use Pitch No. 4, which hosted a day game in 2024 where DC scored 174/9 and PBKS chased it down in the final over. Since then, the pitch has seen an even split between teams batting first and those chasing. Slower bowlers were notably harder to score against in afternoon conditions, which explains why PBKS is considering Harpreet Brar.

Broadcast Information

Fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi starting at 3:30 PM IST. Streaming is available on JioHotstar. For international viewers: Sky Sports Cricket (UK), Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports (Australia), and Willow TV (USA and Canada).