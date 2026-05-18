IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario explained: How SRH, CSK, RR, PBKS, KKR and DC can still reach top 4 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race has reached a dramatic stage after Sunday's double-header completely reshaped the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after defeating Punjab Kings, while Delhi Capitals kept their campaign alive with a crucial win over Rajasthan Royals.

Now, the qualification battle involving Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders has become tighter than ever.

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SRH Qualification Scenario:

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently holds one of the strongest positions in the playoff race.

If SRH defeats Chennai Super Kings, they will move to 16 points and virtually seal qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs. That result would also indirectly help Gujarat Titans qualify.

An SRH win would shut the door on several chasing teams:

- CSK would no longer be able to reach 16 points

- PBKS and KKR would remain below that mark even with perfect finishes

- DC would fall out of contention completely

In that situation, only Rajasthan Royals would remain capable of reaching 16 points from the lower half of the table.

An SRH victory would therefore significantly reduce the number of teams fighting for playoff spots, leaving Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in a strong position.

CSK Qualification scenario:

For Chennai Super Kings, the equation is simple but pressure-filled. A win against Sunrisers Hyderabad keeps CSK alive in the playoff race and also keeps the top two battle open. If Chennai manages to win both their remaining matches, they can still push for qualification.

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CSK’s results will also influence several other teams:

- An SRH defeat keeps Rajasthan Royals’ hopes alive

- PBKS and KKR remain mathematically in contention

- The race for the final playoff spots becomes more crowded

If Chennai wins both games and maintains a healthy Net Run Rate advantage, they can still finish above rivals battling for fourth place.

RR Qualification Scenario:

The Rajasthan Royals still have a path to the playoffs, but the margin for error is extremely small. The Riyan Parag-led side must win both of their remaining league matches to stay in direct contention for a top-four finish.

- RR qualify if they win both games and CSK fail to win at least one of their remaining matches

- If CSK also win both matches, RR will need a superior Net Run Rate

- Both RR and CSK can qualify together if SRH lose both remaining games or if both teams stay ahead of GT on NRR

However, if Rajasthan Royals lose even one match, qualification will no longer remain in their own hands. In that case, they would need:

- CSK to lose remaining matches

- KKR to drop points

- PBKS to fail in their final game

RR’s top two hopes are almost over. Their only realistic path to a top two finish requires:

- Winning both remaining matches

- GT losing both games

- SRH suffering at least one defeat

- RR finishing with a superior NRR

PBKS Qualification Scenario:

Punjab Kings are enduring a nightmare second half of the season after suffering six consecutive defeats. PBKS will face Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match on May 23, and it is a must-win encounter.

- PBKS must beat LSG to stay alive

- A loss would eliminate them immediately on 13 points

Even if Punjab Kings win their final game, their qualification will depend on results involving KKR, CSK, RR and SRH. After losing to RCB, Punjab Kings can no longer finish in the top two. Their maximum possible tally is now 15 points. That means if PBKS qualify, they would likely need to win the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and then the final to become IPL 2026 champions.

DC Qualification Scenario:

Delhi Capitals kept their campaign alive with a crucial victory over Rajasthan Royals. DC now have 12 points from 13 matches and still have one final league game remaining against Kolkata Knight Riders.

- Delhi must beat KKR in their final match

- They also need multiple other results to go in their favour

Any slip-up would end their playoff hopes.

KKR Qualification Scenario:

Kolkata Knight Riders still remain mathematically alive in the playoff race. The three-time IPL champions currently have 11 points and two matches remaining against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

- KKR must win both matches to reach 15 points

- Even after reaching 15, they will still depend on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR) calculations

With several teams packed closely together, KKR’s playoff fate is no longer fully in their own control.