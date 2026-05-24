IPL 2026 playoffs schedule: RCB vs GT in Qualifier 1, SRH vs RR in Eliminator; check date, format, venues & more

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has concluded, with the top four teams confirmed for the playoffs. Four teams remain in the battlefield, but only one will lift the coveted trophy at the end of May.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finished at the top of the IPL 2026 points table, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) in second, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in third, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) securing the fourth spot after a crucial win over Mumbai Indians.



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Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2026 playoffs schedule, format matchups, dates, and venues.

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Format

Qualifier 1: Top two teams (1st vs 2nd) - Winner advances directly to the Final; Loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2.



Eliminator: 3rd vs 4th - Winner advances to Qualifier 2; Loser is eliminated.



Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - Winner advances to the Final.



Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2.



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IPL 2026 Playoffs Full Schedule



All evening matches during IPL 2026 playoffs are scheduled to begin at the standard prime-time slot of 7:30 PM IST.



Match Date & Day Teams Venue



Qualifier 1 May 26, Tuesday RCB vs GT HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala



Eliminator May 27, Wednesday SRH vs SRH vs RR Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)



Qualifier 2 Friday, May 29, 2026 Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)



Final Sunday, May 31, 2026 Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Key Venue Highlights

Dharamshala's Scenic Showdown: Hosting Qualifier 1 at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium means players will have to adapt to cooler evening temperatures and a ground known for helping seamers early on. The stunning Dhauladhar mountain range will serve as the backdrop for the high-stakes RCB vs GT clash.



Mullanpur’s Double Header: The newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh gets the crucial responsibility of hosting both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. Expect a fast outfield and a pitch that has shown a balanced contest between bat and ball throughout the season.



The Grand Finale in Ahmedabad: For the fourth time in IPL history (following 2022, 2023, and 2025), the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the grand finale. With a capacity of over 130,000 screaming fans, the atmosphere on May 31 will be nothing short of electric.



All IPL 2026 playoff matches will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets are already on sale via official platforms.