IPL 2026 points table after RCB win vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims Orange Cap, Check highest run scorers and Purple cap list

Following the latest Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, the tournament standings and individual leaderboards have seen significant movement. In their final appearance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, the defending champions RCB secured a five-wicket victory. Chasing a target of 206 set by Shubman Gill’s Titans, the hosts reached the mark with seven balls to spare, largely fueled by a brilliant 81 from 44 deliveries by Virat Kohli.

One Half Done, One Left

With Delhi Capitals set to face Punjab Kings later today, all ten franchises will have completed seven matches apiece and for the first time this season, the playoff picture is beginning to come into sharp and unforgiving focus.

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Half the tournament now lies in the rearview mirror for most sides, and the standings are starting to separate the genuine contenders from the teams facing an uphill battle. Punjab Kings sit at the summit with 11 points from just six games, while RCB's victory tonight pushed them to 10 points alongside Rajasthan Royals. At the other end of the table, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in dangerous territory, with the margin for error rapidly shrinking.

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Punjab Kings 6 5 0 1 1.420 11

2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 5 2 0 1.101 10

3 Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 0 0.790 10

4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 4 3 0 0.820 8

5 Chennai Super Kings 7 3 4 0 0.118 6

6 Delhi Capitals 6 3 3 0 -0.130 6

7 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 -0.790 6

8 Mumbai Indians 7 2 5 0 -0.736 4

9 Lucknow Super Giants 7 2 5 0 -1.277 4

10 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 -0.879 3

RCB will now move their home base to Raipur for the remainder of the league stage, though they could return to Bengaluru should they qualify for the final.

Orange Cap Race: Most Runs

Virat Kohli’s match-winning performance propelled him to the summit of the run-scoring charts. Despite Sai Sudharsan scoring a century in a losing effort for Gujarat, he also climbed into the top five of the Orange Cap race.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 328 163.18

2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 323 215.33

3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 7 320 153.11

4 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 297 149.24

5 Sanju Samson (CSK) 7 293 178.65

Purple Cap Race: Most Wickets

The top of the wicket-taking leaderboard remained stable following the RCB vs GT match, as Prasidh Krishna was unable to add to his tally during the Titans' defeat. Anshul Kamboj remains the current Purple Cap holder.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.95

2 Prince Yadav (LSG) 7 13 8.38

3 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 7 12 9.43

4 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 7 12 9.91

5 Jofra Archer (RR) 7 11 7.96

RCB vs GT Match Summary

The encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was highlighted by Virat Kohli’s mastery of the run chase. Kohli’s 81 off 44 balls proved decisive, even after he survived an early scare when Washington Sundar dropped him on the very first ball of his innings. His performance eventually overshadowed a rapid century by GT's Sai Sudharsan, who reached three figures in just 57 balls.

Beyond Kohli, RCB supporters will be encouraged by the form of Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed a quickfire 55 from 27 balls. While the season has mostly relied on the bats of Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar, Padikkal’s resurgence strengthens the defending champions' middle order as the tournament progresses.

